Mahindra XEV 9S vs XUV700: How Different Is The Design Of The Two?

With the XEV 9S being the electric equivalent of the XUV700, it’s obvious to draw parallels when it comes to their overall design. But how similar and different are the two? We find out

The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched recently and it is available in four broad variants: Pack ONE Above, Pack Two ABOVE, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above. Being the Mahindra XUV700’s electric equivalent, the XEV 9S has a lot of design similarities with the former, especially on the outside. We hence decided to decode their exterior and interior design to help you understand the similarities and differences between the two.

Exterior

Front

Most of the design changes between the XEV 9S and XUV700 are focused on the fascia. Mahindra has given the XEV 9S a typical EV-style front, essentially replicating the design of the XEV 9e with only minor changes to make it appear new. It has the same XEV 9e like closed-off grille that features Mahindra’s ‘Infinity’ logo with illumination. Other details at the front include a split-headlight setup, inverted L-shaped with connected LED DRLs, and a chunky bumper featuring a 2-part skid plate.

In comparison, the XUV700 – being an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle – has a more conventional look, thanks to the slatted grille for the air intake in the centre. It is flanked by LED headlights featuring C-shaped LED DRLs. Lower down, you can also notice LED fog lamps that also get cornering function.

Both the SUVs have common features such as front parking sensors and the radar for Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) placed in the bumper.

Side

It’s from the sides that you will notice the strongest resemblance between the XEV 9S and XUV700’s design, thanks to the flush-type door handles, blacked-out B-, C-, and D-pillars, and the kink in the windowline near the C-pillar. The XEV 9S also has the low-lying roof rails as prevalent on the XUV700.

However, one key difference is that the XEV 9S gets a charging port in the same place of the fuel tank housing that is provided on the XUV700.

Wheels

While both the Mahindra SUVs get 18-inch alloy wheels, the XEV 9S has aerodynamically designed units for better range.

On the other hand, the standard XUV700 comes with multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels that blend well with the SUV’s overall design.

Rear

While the overall design of both the SUVs remains similar at the rear, the XEV 9S does have its unique touches in the form of the new ‘Infinity’ logo in the centre, a black strip connecting the LED lights (with updated internal elements), and a 2-part skid plate as seen on the front end.

The XUV700, on the other hand, gets a chunky silver-finished skid plate to round off the design at the rear.

For a closer look at the XEV 9S, do check out our image gallery featuring 19 detailed images. We have also covered all the colour options of the XEV 9S in a separate story to help you choose the right one.

Interior

While both the SUVs come with a dual-tone cabin theme, it’s the XEV 9S’s interior that looks more premium here. That’s because it has a very minimalistic appeal, gets the new 2-spoke steering wheel and also has the same triple-screen setup as seen on the XEV 9e. The XUV700, on the other hand, gets the older and more traditional 3-spoke steering wheel along with an integrated setup for the dual digital displays.

Both the XEV 9S and XUV700 feature soft-touch materials, but the former comes with redesigned AC vents and ambient lighting, something that’s missing on its ICE counterpart. Mahindra is offering the XEV 9S in a 7-seat layout, while the XUV700 comes in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

One thing that’s unique to the XEV 9S, though, is that it gets a flat floor due to its electric nature that frees up space on the inside. The XUV700, being an ICE model, comes with a transmission tunnel creating a small bump, which eats up some leg room in the second row.

Features

Apart from the digital displays of both mentioned above, the two share some features as well, including dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The XEV 9S – being the newer one – gets plenty of additional tech, including a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, front and rear wireless phone chargers, an AR-based heads-up display, and front and rear seat ventilation.

Both the SUVs get a similar safety suite which comprises seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra is offering the XEV 9S with three electric powertrain options, while the XUV700 gets a choice of both petrol and diesel engines. Let’s first check out the technical specifications of the former in detail:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC* Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Drivetrain^ RWD RWD RWD

*MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

^RWD - rear-wheel-drive

Let’s now check out the powertrain details of the XUV700:

Specification 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS 156 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 360 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD, AWD (AT only)

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range And Competition

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra retails the XUV700 between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 23.71 lakh(ex-showroom). While the XEV 9S is an alternative to the BYD eMAX 7 and Tata Harrier EV, the XUV700 takes on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari.