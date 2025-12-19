Top 10 Features Mahindra XUV 7XO Could Get Over XUV700

With a feature-packed interior, the XUV 7XO will surely be a formidable player!

Mahindra is on the cusp of yet another launch, this time the facelifted XUV700, which will be called the XUV 7XO. This isn’t yet another facelift; it will get comprehensive upgrades in terms of the design as well as a much longer feature list. But what could these be? Here are the Top 10 features we expect to see in the new XUV 7XO that the XUV700 doesn’t get:

Triple-screen Display (CONFIRMED)

Taking up the wow factor of the XUV 7XO’s interior, will be a new triple-screen display. This setup, shared with its electric siblings- the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, will consist of three 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger entertainment display too.

The XUV700 gets a dual 10.25-inch screen setup.

Powered Co-driver Seat With Boss Mode (CONFIRMED)

Front seat passenger might just have it that much more comfortable in the XUV 7XO, with the addition of a powered co-driver seat along with an electric ‘Boss mode’ function. It will also benefit chauffeured buyers, who will now find it much easier to push forward the co-driver seat to free up more legroom.

16-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System (CONFIRMED)

The XUV700 is a car built for road trips, and having kept that in mind, Mahindra will equip the XUV 7XO with an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, which is a major step up over the 12-speaker Sony music system offered on the current version.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Tablet Dock (CONFIRMED)

Furthermore, a feature that second row passengers will love is the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Tablet Docks, which offer an easy and secure way to mount tablets and iPads for entertainment. Furthermore, these will be accompanied by dedicated Type-C charging ports for juicing up your devices on the go as well.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Powered Tailgate

A notable addition to the 7XO could come in the form of a powered tailgate which, since the launch of the XUV700 over 4 years ago, has become a segment-standard. Elevating the premium-feeling by a notch, this feature also adds a layer of convenience, especially when your hands are full.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

Another feature that owners upgrading from the XUV700 could come to love, is the multi-colour mood lighting which can really elevate the cabin ambience in the dark.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Sliding Second Row

A feature that a lot of XUV700 owners miss, is sliding second row seats. And while we are yet to get official confirmation, it could be something that Mahindra ends up offering in the XUV 7XO for better flexibility and an improved appeal for family-oriented and chauffeur-driven buyers alike.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Ventilated Rear Seats

Another notable addition for enhancing the comfort factor in our climate could come in the form of ventilated rear seats, which are also offered in the XEV 9S. Notably, this feature will help the XUV 7XO counter a major USP held only by the Tata Safari in this segment till now, which gets ventilated captain seats for the second row.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

AR-based Heads-up Display

A truly futuristic feature, and one that has already made its way into other Mahindras like the BE 6 and XEV 9e is an Augmented Reality-based heads-up display. While most cars in this segment offer a heads-up display, the AR system is capable of 3D projections and immensely useful while navigating, as it can highlight upcoming turns and directions. This interesting and useful feature has high chances of being present in the XUV 7XO.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Rear Wireless Charger

Why should front occupants have all the fun? Mahindra could also offer a separate wireless charger even for the rear passengers which could spare them the trouble of managing cables.

*Image of XEV 9S used for representation

Which one of these features would you like to see in the Mahindra XUV 7XO? Tell us in the comments below.