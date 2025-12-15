Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Teased With Triple Screen Setup; Pre-Launch Bookings Underway

The XUV 7XO will debut on January 5, 2026, and it can be pre-booked now for Rs 21,000

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is the upcoming updated and renamed version of the XUV 700, is set to debut on January 5. Ahead of its debut, the carmaker has dropped yet another teaser, this time giving us a glimpse at its interior design.

Interested customers should note that the official prebookings are underway, and if you’re curious about how to book one, do check out our report on the same. Meanwhile, here’s what we found in the cabin of the XUV 7XO:

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: What Was Spotted?

Looking closely at the teaser, the most prominent giveaway is the triple-screen display, similar to Mahindra’s newer electric SUVs, the XEV 9s and XEV 9e. This setup combines the digital instrument cluster, the central infotainment touchscreen and a passenger-side display for entertainment.

The cabin is found in a fresh beige and tan theme, making the interior look airier and more premium than before. Keen-eyed viewers would also notice the presence of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the ambient lighting across door panels and dashboard, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

It also sports the two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, which we have seen on the electric SUVs till now, which will now make way to the ICE cars.

The front passenger seat gets a powered boss mode, while keen-eyed viewers can also make out power adjustment controls for the co-driver seat.

Rounding things off is what looks like a Harman Kardon audio system carried over from its electric sibling, too. Mahindra had already teased portions of the exterior of the SUV, which you can check here.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: Other Expected Features Onboard

Besides the spotted amenities, Mahindra is expected to offer dual-zone auto AC as well as massaging front seats, while the 6-seater variants could get rear ventilated seats for added comfort. A second wireless charger may also be introduced. Mahindra could bring in sliding middle-row seats.

On the safety front, the XUV 7XO should continue to offer up to seven airbags (six as standard), electronic stability control, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, an electronic parking brake and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrain

The XUV 7XO is expected to continue with the same powertrain options available with the XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: Expected Price & Rivals

The XUV 7XO is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector Plus (which was recently updated along with its 5-seater sibling, the MG Hector).