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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Hyundai i20 Compared In Detail: Best Premium Hatch?

    One dominates the segment, and the other pioneered it!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 09, 2026 13:45 IST
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    Published OnSep 09, 2026 13:43 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 09, 2026 13:45 IST
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    Maruti Baleno vs Hyundai i20

    One of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Baleno has recently received a facelift that includes updates to its equipment list, styling and most importantly, a brand-new engine under the hood. Being one of the bestselling cars in India for many years, this update does seem significant in keeping the hatchback at the top of the sales charts.

    You also have the Hyundai i20 on sale in the same space, and many would remember that it was the product that started the segment in the first place, back in 2008. That said, it is now in its third-generation avatar, which was introduced a while ago, and in this story, we take a look at it in detail and compare it to its Japanese rival: 

    Price

    Model

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Hyundai i20

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 6.10 lakh onwards*

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh

    *Only base Sigma variant price revealed

    • Both hatchbacks start at almost the same price, with the 2026 Baleno’s base Sigma variant being marginally more expensive by Rs 10,000.

    • The i20 range goes up to Rs 10.64 lakh. While Maruti has not revealed the full pricing of the Baleno facelift, expect it to undercut the Hyundai significantly.

    • The Hyundai i20, being the older model here, may have attractive discounts on offer, and we suggest you check with your local Hyundai dealer before making a decision.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Hyundai i20

    Difference

    Length

    3990 mm

    3995 mm

    (- 5 mm)

    Width

    1745 mm

    1775 mm

    (- 30 mm)

    Height

    1530 mm

    1505 mm

    + 25 mm

    Wheelbase

    2520 mm

    2580 mm

    (- 60 mm)

    • Except for its height, the Hyundai i20 outsizes the 2026 Baleno on every front.

    2026 Maruti Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    • The difference in their length is only marginal, but the Baleno facelift falls short significantly when it comes to width and wheelbase.

    2026 Maruti Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    • However, despite the shorter wheelbase, our experience says that the Baleno offers a more spacious cabin.

    Colour Options

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Hyundai i20

    Arctic White

    Atlas White*

    Splendid Silver

    Titan Grey

    Grandeur Grey

    Titan Grey Matte

    Opulent Red

    Fiery Red

    Bluish Black

    Titanium Black^

    Enigmatic Teal

    Starry Night

    Nexa Blue

    -

    *Also available with dual-tone scheme with black roof, ^Only available in Knight edition

    • Maruti has rejigged the colour palette of the Baleno facelift, and it now offers 7 colour options to choose from, compared to the i20, which can be had in 6 shades.

    • However, in this comparison, it’s only the Hyundai that offers a dual-tone paint scheme, a blacked-out exterior and interior theme (in the Knight version) and a unique matte finish for the grey shade too.

    • To look at the new Baleno’s colour options and their variant-wise split, check out this story.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Hyundai i20

    LED Headlamps

    ✅ (Projector)

    ✅(Reflector)

    LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Fog lamps

    ✅ (LED)

    ❌ 

    Alloy Wheels

    16-inch dual-tone

    16-inch diamond-cut

    ORVMs with LED Indicators

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Chrome door handles

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Sharkfin antenna

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Chrome windowline accents

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Rear skid plate

    ❌ 

    ✅ (silver)

    Roof spoiler

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Cabin theme

    Blue and black

    Black and white

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Rear AC vents

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Ambient lighting

    ❌ 

    ✅ (Blue)

    60:40 split-folding rear seat

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Sunroof

    ❌ 

    ✅ (Single-pane)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (9-inch)

    ✅ (10.25-inch)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅ 

    ✅ (via Adapter)

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with TFT MID

    Semi-digital

    Ventilated front seats

    ✅ 

    Wireless phone charger

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Head-up display

    Sound system

    6-speaker Clarion

    7-speaker Bose

    Connected car technology

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Drive modes

    ✅ (Normal, Sports)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (Level 2 with 16 functions)

    6 airbags

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Hill hold assist (HHA)

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Rear)

    ✅ (Rear)

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-degree)

    ✅ (Rear view only)

    Dashcam

    ✅ 

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    • The two premium hatchbacks get a lot of gizmos and technology for their price point.

    2026 Maruti Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    • Hyundai takes the lead when it comes to offering a larger touchscreen, a better sound system, drive modes and even a sunroof, all of which are crowd-favourites.

    2026 Maruti Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Hyundai i20

    Engine

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    83 PS (MT)/88 PS (CVT)

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    115 Nm 

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT/CVT

    Fuel-efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg

    NA

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • In the Petrol MT guise, both hatchbacks offer almost identical performance figures.

    • As good as the 2026 Baleno’s AMT transmission is, it is still no match for the smooth CVT in the Hyundai i20, which will be our pick for urban usage.

    • The Baleno facelift also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit for high-mileage users, while the i20 has no such option.

    • With the new Z12E engine, the 2026 Baleno delivers an astounding level of fuel efficiency for its segment. Hyundai does not declare fuel efficiency figures for the i20, but in our tests, it delivered around 12 kmpl to 13 kmpl in city conditions.

    2026 Maruti Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    CarDekho Says…

    Both the i20 and the 2026 Baleno make compelling options for buyers in their segments. The i20 has a strong reputation for offering a refined and smooth powertrain, a high-quality feel and segment-first features that keep appealing to its niche and loyal fanbase.

    2026 Maruti Baleno

    On the other hand, the Baleno’s sheer popularity is also no surprise, with its roomy cabin, feature-loaded interior, excellent ride quality and fuel-efficient powertrains ensuring that it is one of the largest automotive brands in India. Ultimately, the choice comes down to your preference, and you truly cannot go wrong with either option. To that effect, we would also suggest you thoroughly test-drive both the cars and check out which one suits you better before you make a decision.

    Hyundai i20

    In this era of SUVs, if you are still considering a premium hatchback, here are some other options besides the Baleno and i20:

    • Tata Altroz: Offers chic and sharp styling, a plethora of equipment, powerful engines and even a dual-cylinder CNG setup that make it one of the most well-rounded cars in this segment.

    • Toyota Glanza: Essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti hatchback, it is powered by the enthusiast-favourite K-series petrol engine from the pre-facelift Baleno, while retaining the same practicality and features. Also comes with the added peace of mind of the Toyota badge. Do note that, since the Maruti Baleno has been updated, we also expect Toyota to update the Glanza very soon.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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