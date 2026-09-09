2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Hyundai i20 Compared In Detail: Best Premium Hatch?

One of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Baleno has recently received a facelift that includes updates to its equipment list, styling and most importantly, a brand-new engine under the hood. Being one of the bestselling cars in India for many years, this update does seem significant in keeping the hatchback at the top of the sales charts.

You also have the Hyundai i20 on sale in the same space, and many would remember that it was the product that started the segment in the first place, back in 2008. That said, it is now in its third-generation avatar, which was introduced a while ago, and in this story, we take a look at it in detail and compare it to its Japanese rival:

Price

Model 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Hyundai i20 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 6.10 lakh onwards* Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh

*Only base Sigma variant price revealed

Both hatchbacks start at almost the same price, with the 2026 Baleno’s base Sigma variant being marginally more expensive by Rs 10,000.

The i20 range goes up to Rs 10.64 lakh. While Maruti has not revealed the full pricing of the Baleno facelift, expect it to undercut the Hyundai significantly.

The Hyundai i20, being the older model here, may have attractive discounts on offer, and we suggest you check with your local Hyundai dealer before making a decision.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Hyundai i20 Difference Length 3990 mm 3995 mm (- 5 mm) Width 1745 mm 1775 mm (- 30 mm) Height 1530 mm 1505 mm + 25 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2580 mm (- 60 mm)

Except for its height, the Hyundai i20 outsizes the 2026 Baleno on every front.

The difference in their length is only marginal, but the Baleno facelift falls short significantly when it comes to width and wheelbase.

However, despite the shorter wheelbase, our experience says that the Baleno offers a more spacious cabin.

Colour Options

2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Hyundai i20 Arctic White Atlas White* Splendid Silver Titan Grey Grandeur Grey Titan Grey Matte Opulent Red Fiery Red Bluish Black Titanium Black^ Enigmatic Teal Starry Night Nexa Blue -

*Also available with dual-tone scheme with black roof, ^Only available in Knight edition

Maruti has rejigged the colour palette of the Baleno facelift, and it now offers 7 colour options to choose from, compared to the i20, which can be had in 6 shades.

However, in this comparison, it’s only the Hyundai that offers a dual-tone paint scheme, a blacked-out exterior and interior theme (in the Knight version) and a unique matte finish for the grey shade too.

To look at the new Baleno’s colour options and their variant-wise split, check out this story.

Features

Feature 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Hyundai i20 LED Headlamps ✅ (Projector) ✅(Reflector) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Fog lamps ✅ (LED) ❌ Alloy Wheels 16-inch dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome door handles ✅ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear skid plate ❌ ✅ (silver) Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ Cabin theme Blue and black Black and white Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ✅ (Blue) 60:40 split-folding rear seat ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ✅ (Single-pane) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (9-inch) ✅ (10.25-inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ (via Adapter) Cruise control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with TFT MID Semi-digital Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Head-up display ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker Clarion 7-speaker Bose Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Drive modes ❌ ✅ (Normal, Sports) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (Level 2 with 16 functions) ❌ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Rear) ✅ (Rear) Parking Camera ✅ (360-degree) ✅ (Rear view only) Dashcam ❌ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅

The two premium hatchbacks get a lot of gizmos and technology for their price point.

Hyundai takes the lead when it comes to offering a larger touchscreen, a better sound system, drive modes and even a sunroof, all of which are crowd-favourites.

This update to the Baleno, though, gives it an upper hand with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. You can check how it compares to the pre-facelift version in this story.

Do note that the Baleno’s pre-facelift version scored 4-stars at the Bharat NCAP crash tests, while the India-spec i20 has not been tested by the agency yet.

Powertrain Options

Model 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Hyundai i20 Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS 70 PS 83 PS (MT)/88 PS (CVT) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/CVT Fuel-efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg NA

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

In the Petrol MT guise, both hatchbacks offer almost identical performance figures.

As good as the 2026 Baleno’s AMT transmission is, it is still no match for the smooth CVT in the Hyundai i20, which will be our pick for urban usage.

The Baleno facelift also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit for high-mileage users, while the i20 has no such option.

With the new Z12E engine, the 2026 Baleno delivers an astounding level of fuel efficiency for its segment. Hyundai does not declare fuel efficiency figures for the i20, but in our tests, it delivered around 12 kmpl to 13 kmpl in city conditions.

To know more about the 2026 Baleno’s variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

Both the i20 and the 2026 Baleno make compelling options for buyers in their segments. The i20 has a strong reputation for offering a refined and smooth powertrain, a high-quality feel and segment-first features that keep appealing to its niche and loyal fanbase.

On the other hand, the Baleno’s sheer popularity is also no surprise, with its roomy cabin, feature-loaded interior, excellent ride quality and fuel-efficient powertrains ensuring that it is one of the largest automotive brands in India. Ultimately, the choice comes down to your preference, and you truly cannot go wrong with either option. To that effect, we would also suggest you thoroughly test-drive both the cars and check out which one suits you better before you make a decision.

In this era of SUVs, if you are still considering a premium hatchback, here are some other options besides the Baleno and i20: