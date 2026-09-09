Skoda Auto Volkswagen India & JSW Group Join Hands; Sign MoU

Reports had previously indicated that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) and JSW Group were aiming to come together and collaborate, and now the announcement has been made official with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities. But what does it mean, and how will it affect stakeholders? Here’s a detailed explainer:

What Does The MoU Say?

Diving straight into the details, the MoU signed by both entities is a non-binding agreement to cooperate and develop a joint venture partnership for future strategies of the brand. While details have not been inked as of yet, discussions are ongoing for finalising the new entity that both parties will have a stake in.

Reportedly, both the brands are expected to collaborate on R&D capabilities, localisation of current and future product lineup and expansion of production capacity. Notably, SAVWIPL recorded a massive 36 percent year-on-year increase in volume in 2025, and these developments come at a critical time, when the brand wants to deepen its presence and also find expansion opportunities.

Will Current Owners Be Affected?

As mentioned above, discussions are still ongoing, and the agreement remains non-binding. That said, if the proposed collaboration comes to fruition, it may result in a majority stake being taken over by JSW Group.

However, there is no reason to panic as Volkswagen Group has emphasised that it is not looking to exit the Indian market and this agreement is merely to expand and help with its future product strategies. The new joint venture could also result in higher localisation levels of models like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron to make them more competitive against other Indian automakers.

An Independent Entity

This won’t be the first time that JSW Group operates in the automotive space, as it already has a partnership in the form of JSW MG Motor India, and is also looking to enter the market with its own brand called JSW Motors.

However, if the SAVWIPL joint venture becomes final, it will continue to operate independently with its own R&D capabilities, dedicated distribution and product lineup.

Not The First Time

This isn’t the first time that Volkswagen Group has explored Indian partners. Back in 2017, it had signed a similar MoU with Tata Motors to explore future product development, and another similar agreement with Mahindra in 2022. However, none of them materialised.

CarDekho Says…

Ever since its creation in 2019, SAVWIPL has slowly but steadily expanded its India operations. One of the first achievements of this merger was the development of the MQB-A0-IN platform, which underpins a majority of its mass-market lineup today. That said, it has tall ambitions, and its many decades in India have pushed it to consider a local partner to deepen its roots. This becomes even more prominent in the age of electrification and hybridisation, where this joint venture will surely help share costs as well as technology to make the operation viable.

With that in mind, though, until the final joint venture is signed, it remains an opportunity for collaboration only, and we await further developments before making a final judgement.

Do you think SAVWIPL and JSW Group are a good fit? Let us know in the comments below!