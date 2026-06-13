2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Which Mid-Variant Is The Most Value For Money?

Kia launched the new-gen Seltos in the Indian market earlier this year. It is based on an all-new platform and a radical new exterior and interior design with an upgraded feature list, while retaining the same powertrain options. The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in ten variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX (A), and X-Line (A), which ensures that there is a Seltos out there for all types of buyers.

The HTE (O) variant sits above the base-spec HTE model and is among the most economical trims in the Seltos lineup. The HTE (O) comes packed with most of the essential kit required for daily usage. The HTK variant sits just above the HTE (O) variant with value-added features at an additional Rs 1 lakh. So, should you stick with the HTE (O), or stretch your budget a little for the better equipped HTK variant? Take a closer look to find out:

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Price

Variant Naturally Aspirated Petrol Turbo Petrol Diesel MT CVT iMT DCT MT AT Kia Seltos HTE (O) Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh Rs 12.91 lakh - Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Kia Seltos HTK Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 14.41 lakh Rs 13.91 lakh - Rs 14.71 lakh Rs 16.01 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The 2026 Seltos range starts at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh for the base HTE Petrol MT trim, while the HTE (O) trim in comparison here demands a premium of Rs 12.11 lakh. While the HTK variant sits just above the HTE (O) and costs around Rs 1 lakh more across all the powertrain iterations. Both variants are offered across all powertrain and gearbox options available in the Seltos, except for a 7-speed DCT in the turbo-petrol engine.

The price gap among the variants is not very high, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth upgrading to the upper variant, despite the HTE (O) being fairly equipped. Let’s see what the HTK variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Seltos variants.

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Exterior

Both variants of the Kia Seltos in comparison here look identical, with most of their design elements despite being lower-spec variants. There are just some minor design tweaks that the HTK variant offers over the HTE (O) trim.

Starting with the front, both variants are offered with all-LED headlights with LED DRLs, which are integrated within a big grille with black finishing. The chunky front bumper integrates a silver-finished skid plate on the bottom along with an air inlet in the lower portion of the bumper. They miss out on LED foglights, which are reserved for the higher variants.

In profile, both the HTE (O) and HTK variants have identical silhouettes and come equipped with gloss black-finished roof rails, chunky body cladding, flush-type door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. The HTE (O) is offered with 16-inch stylised steel wheels, while the HTK trim rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy-wheels while the 1.5-litre manual variant still gets the smaller 16-inch steel wheels. The HTK variant also gets automatic flush door handles, which are the key exterior additions in HTK.

Moving to the rear, the HTE (O) and HTK variants both sport a clean and flat tailgate design with connected LED taillights. The rear bumper also integrates a silver-finished skid plate, similar in design to the one seen on the front bumper. To further enhance the rear profile, the car gets a shark-fin antenna and an integrated rear spoiler. The HTK variant further adds a hidden rear wiper and defogger to the equipment list.

The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in 12 different colour options. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Interior

On the inside, the Seltos gets a clean dashboard layout, with both variants sporting a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with subtle pestel-blue inserts. The seats in both variants come finished with a smoky black & grey semi-leatherette upholstery. But since these are the lower variants, they miss out on soft-touch materials as seen on the higher-spec trims. The two variants also get the new 3-spoke steering wheel with infotainment and MID controls and paddle shifters (only in the automatic variants). The cabin also sees the use of brushed silver elements on the door pads, steering wheel and the centre console to give a premium feel in the cabin.

Both variants offer a front centre-armrest with storage as well as a rear-centre armrest. The headrests for all 5 occupants are adjustable, while the rear seat also offers a 60:40 split-fold function along with the option to recline them. The HTK variant additionally offers rear window sunshades and a rear parcel shelf for added convenience.

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Features

A long list of features has always been the Seltos’ main highlight, and both variants in comparison here are no different. Kia offers an impressive amount of features right from the base variant. The HTE (O) variant is equipped with a long list of features that you would expect at this price, but the HTK variant adds a few more features to the list that some might not want to miss.

The HTE (O) variant of the Seltos features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch semi-digital MID cluster, 6-speaker audio system, keyless entry, cruise control, a manual AC with rear vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The HTK variant builds on the HTE (O)’s list by offering a smart key with push-button start/stop and proximity auto-unlock function, rear window sunshades, a rear parcel shelf, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Safety

With the new Seltos, Kia has ensured to provide a strong baseline of standard safety equipment. Comparing the two variants here, the list of safety features is mostly common and leaves very little to differentiate. Although the HTK variant does bring some value additions which might be useful to many.

Both the HTE (O) and HTK variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), brake-assist, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, rear camera, reverse parking sensors, automatic headlights, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), manual day & night IRVM, driver-side window one-touch up/down, speed-sensing auto door locks, impact-sensing auto door unlocking, ISOFIX child seat-mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

The HTK variant additionally offers a rear wiper and defogger, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold.

Certain safety tech which remains exclusive to the automatic versions of both variants includes an electric parking brake with auto-hold, paddle shifters, and drive and traction modes.

2026 Kia Seltos HTE (O) Vs HTK: Powertrain

Kia offers the Seltos with three engine options including, a diesel, a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo-petrol engine. All of which are available in both the HTE (O) and HTK variants. Buyers can choose from both the manual and automatic gearbox options; however, the turbo-petrol engine is offered only with an iMT gearbox and no DCT gearbox option in both trims. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The HTE (O) variant of the 2026 Kia Seltos is one of the smartest and most economical variants of the Seltos lineup. Both in terms of convenience features and safety, the HTE (O) variant has a lot to offer for the price, making it not feel missed out on most features. While it does miss out on a couple of features compared to the HTK variant, the HTE (O) is a reasonable variant to settle for.

While the HTK variant is an additional Rs 1 lakh over the HTE (O), it does justify by packing in the additional safety features and convenience. If you’re in search of a budget-friendly car for everyday drivability which gets the basics right and also offers a decent set of features, the HTE (O) variant of the Seltos might be the best variant for you. But if you are ready to spend for added features, the HTK variant does not disappoint either.