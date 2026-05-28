2026 Honda City Facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Battle Of The Sedans!

The Honda City is the longest running sedan nameplate in the country and was often associated with class, status and performance. But of late, with rivals like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus coming into the picture, that mantle is no longer the Honda City’s to boast. In an attempt to reclaim some of that fabled status, the Japanese carmaker has now given the City a facelift which brings fresh styling and a few missing features to its package.

But is this update good enough for the Honda City to command the same awe and respect it once did? We find out by comparing it with its immediate rival, the Skoda Slavia.

Price

Honda City Facelift Skoda Slavia Price (ex-showroom) Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh

Right off the bat, the Slavia is more affordable to get into, and cheaper at the top too as its Monte Carlo 1.5 DCT variant comes in at nearly Rs 3 lakh less than the City's top hybrid variant.

The gap narrows considerably when you start comparing mid-spec variants against each other, so make sure you check the variant-wise features of both the cars to make an informed decision. You can find the City's variant-wise features here.

If you consider the non-hybrid top-spec variant of the Honda City (Rs 17.15 lakh), then that undercuts the top variant of the Skoda Slavia by Rs 85,000.

Dimensions

2026 Honda City Facelift Skoda Slavia Difference Length 4,594 mm 4,541 mm +53 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,752 mm (-4 mm) Height 1,489 mm 1,507 mm (-18 mm) Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,651 mm (-51 mm) Boot space 506-litres 521-litres (-15 litres)

The 2026 Honda City is the longest car in its segment, but that’s a virtue of its new styling revisions. The wheelbase remains unchanged, and as a result, the Slavia makes better use of its footprint.

The Skoda is wider, taller and has a longer wheelbase than the 2026 Honda City.

Even in boot space figures, the Skoda Slavia takes the win by a small margin of 15-litres.

Colour Options

2026 Honda City Facelift Skoda Slavia Obsidian Blue Pearl Candy White* Radiant Red Metallic Deep Black Platinum White Pearl Brilliant Silver* Meteoroid Gray Metallic Carbon Steel Lunar Silver Metallic Lava Blue Crystal Black Pearl Cherry Red*

*Also available in dual-tone shades

In terms of their exterior colour options, both the Honda City facelift and the Skoda Slavia have very similar monotone shades with black, red, blue and different shades of grey to choose from.

Standard monotone colour options apart, the Skoda also gets dual-tone roof option with the Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Cherry Red shades in its Monte Carlo trim.

Features

Feature 2026 Honda City Skoda Slavia LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Foglamps ❌ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 16-inch 16-inch Powered front seats ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch semi-digital display 8-inch fully digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker audio system 8-speaker audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Single-pane Rear sun shade ✅(Rear windshield only, not side windows) ❌ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ❌ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree Rear-view only ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold ✅ (Hybrid only) ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (Hybrid only) ❌ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅(Warning only) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ❌

With the new feature additions of the facelift, the Honda City’s package is now complete with no such missing feature that would be called a dealbreaker.

The Skoda Slavia only offers front powered seats over the City – something which is a good to have feature, but not a must have.

On the other hand, the City now offers important features over the Slavia, including a 360-degree camera and a sun shade for the rear windscreen.

Even the safety kit of the 2026 Honda City is stronger than the Skoda Slavia with features like electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes and Level-2 ADAS features.

Overall, while both the cars won’t leave you wanting for more in terms of their creature comforts, the Honda City facelift just inches ahead.

Powertrain Options

This is where the two cars go their separate ways.

2026 Honda City Facelift Skoda Slavia Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 4 4 3 4 Power 121 PS 126 PS (combined) 115 PS 150 PS Torque 145 Nm 253Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT e-CVT 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77kmpl (MT) / 17.97kmpl (CVT) 27.26 kmpl 20.32 kmpl (MT) / 18.73 kmpl (AT) 19.36 kmpl

Honda's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol is smooth and is perfectly suited for city traffic and relaxed road trips. The CVT ensures a jerk-free drive experience as well.

But the real talking point is the strong-hybrid, which is a unique proposition in the segment and returns a claimed 27.26 kmpl of fuel efficiency. If your daily commute involves high running and a lot of stop-and-go traffic, that number has real money implications over time.

Slavia takes the more spirited route. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol has more performance than most people would need, and despite the less displacement and one less cylinder, its performance is still better than the City’s NA petrol engine.

With the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, the Slavia is a properly fun to drive car. The engine has great refinement, and it is the perfect combination for highway commutes or spirited driving equally.

CarDekho Says…

MT= Manual transmission, CVT= Continuously variable transmission, e-CVT= Electrically-coupled continuously variable transmission, AT= Torque converter automatic, DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

With this update, the Honda City might have gotten closer to the Skoda Slavia in terms of its visual appeal and comfort features, but the two still have very different characteristics that will pander to different needs. If a classy cabin experience is what you seek with great second row comfort, then the Honda City is a better choice. It is the more sensible family car with its space, practicality and smooth NA petrol engine. And if fuel efficiency is your top priority, then the City Hybrid’s running cost will be super hard to beat too. Read how the new Honda City has evolved over the older version here.

But if you want a car that's more rewarding to drive with more powerful turbo-petrol engines and sorted ride and handling dynamics, the Skoda Slavia is definitely the better pick.

It won’t be as comfortable and accommodating for the entire family as the Honda City, but offers enough space, practicality and comfort features to make sure nobody feels uncomfortable, while giving you that stability and confidence of a European car from behind the wheel.

In case you want to explore some other sedans from the same segment, here are your options: