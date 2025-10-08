Check Out The 5 Colour Options Of Upcoming 2025 Skoda Octavia RS, But You Can Book It In Only These 4 Shades

The Octavia RS’ pre-bookings are open, and the Mamba Green shade has already been spoken for

Skoda will launch the Skoda Octavia RS performance sedan in India on October 17. Pre-bookings are already open. It will be offered in a total of five colour options, but the most vibrant of them – the Mamba Green is already sold out. The Octavia RS is limited to just 100 units, and bookings are still open for the remaining four colours.

Here’s a look at all the available paint options:

Skoda Octavia RS Colour Options

Velvet Red

Race Blue

Magic Black

Candy White

Mamba Green

Features Onboard

While an Octavia RS owner’s primary focus would be on performance, which we talk about next, the sedan isn’t shy of features either. It will come equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Canton sound system, triple-zone auto AC, sports seats for front occupants with heating, memory function, and massaging. To know more about the detailed feature list, you can check out this report.

In terms of safety, it will get 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic differential lock, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Octavia RS will be available with a single engine and transmission choice. You can check its detailed specifications below:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

*DCT - dual clutch transmission

The Skoda Octavia RS also gets some tweaks underneath the skin for a more thrilling drive experience. That includes stiffer springs, a quicker steering rack and upgraded brakes. It also comes with an electronic locking front differential, which ensures that the wheel with more grip gets more power for faster exit speeds around corners.

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the Skoda Octavia RS to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). If you’re considering any other Skoda model in India, we’ve detailed how much their prices have dropped after the GST rate cuts.

Once launched, it will pose as a sedan alternative to its hatch sibling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI or a sportier alternative to other sedans like BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine and Audi A4.