2025 Mahindra XEV 9S TEASED Again With A New Feature Borrowed From Mahindra XEV 9e

Besides this new feature, the XEV 9S will also get a panoramic sunroof, a triple screen dashboard, and a Harman Kardon audio system

Mahindra is set to launch the XEV 9S on November 27 at the 'Scream Electric' event in Bengaluru. The carmaker has dropped yet another teaser confirming a new feature for the 7-seater eSUV. The XEV 9S, which is essentially the electric avatar of the XUV700, has been teased multiple times already with several modern features, many of which it shares with its sibling, the XEV 9e. Curious to know what the new feature is this time? Here you go.

What Is Spotted?

The teaser shows two rear-facing displays, and the caption ‘Space for Everything’ makes us believe that the XEV 9S will get rear passenger entertainment screen holders, just like the ones offered in the XEV 9e -- which the carmaker calls Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). The teaser also hints at front and rear centre armrests with ample storage space and cupholders, while keen-eyed viewers can also spot the presence of rear AC vents.

In previous teasers, the XEV 9S has already been seen with a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a Harman Kardon audio system (likely the 16-speaker setup from the XEV 9e), sliding second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Apart from the triple-screen layout, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also expected to offer premium touches such as three-zone climate control, multiple wireless chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Here are all the features that the XEV 9S can get over the XUV 700.

On the safety front, the SUV is likely to come equipped with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 2 ADAS. As the electric equivalent of the XUV700, the XEV 9S is expected to be even more feature-rich than its ICE counterpart with these additional features and tech upgrades.

If you’re eager to take a look at the design of the XEV 9S, we have already detailed that in this piece.

Expected Powertrain Setup

The XEV 9S will share its platform (INGLO) with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6, and it is also expected to share the same battery packs, paired with a single motor setup.

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (XEV 9e) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm

Expected Price & Rivals

The prices for the Mahidnra XEV 9S are expected to start from Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on Tata’s flagship Harrier EV and will also be a competitor to alternatives like BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.