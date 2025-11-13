2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Latest Teaser Reveals Two More Features; Check It Out Here!

Besides the two features revealed this time, we’ve already spotted a panoramic sunroof, three-screen display and sliding middle row seats in the previous teaser

Mahindra has once again released a teaser of the upcoming XEV 9S, offering quick glimpses at some more of its interior and key features. The carmaker will launch the electric 7-seater SUV on the second day at the ‘Scream Electric’ event that is scheduled on November 26 and November 27 in Bengaluru. If you’re eager to explore more about the new Mahindra EV, here’s everything we spotted in the teaser until now:

What Was Spotted?

In this latest clip, one can spot a Harman Kardon sound system. The XEV 9e and BE 6 already feature a 16-speaker setup, and it’s likely that Mahindra will carry forward the same premium audio system in the XEV 9S as well. The teaser also reveals a powered driver’s seat with memory function. Keen-eyed viewers would also notice the seat perforations that indicate seat ventilation. Alongside, the toggle-style power window switches are the same as one seen in the XEV 9e and BE 6.

In the previous teaser, we noticed that the XEV 9S shares its dashboard layout with the XEV 9e, featuring a triple 12.3-inch display setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo. Mahindra had also teased a panoramic sunroof, sliding second-row seats, and some intricate interior design details, giving us a clearer picture of the upmarket cabin to expect inside this upcoming electric 7-seater SUV.

Other Features & Safety

Apart from the triple-screen setup, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also expected to offer premium features such as three-zone climate control, multiple wireless chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the SUV is likely to come equipped with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The XEV 9S is perceived as the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and we expect it to be more feature-rich than its ICE counterpart, with these extra features.

Powertrain

Mahindra has already announced that the XEV 9S will be based on the same INGLO platform that underpins the other two Mahindra Born Electric EVs - BE 6 and XEV 9e. Hence, the XEV 9S could also share the battery packs from them, paired with a single motor setup, specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (XEV 9e) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm

It remains to be seen if Mahindra renders the XEV 9S with an all-wheel drive option. That said, the two Mahindra EVs have been hitting sales milestones for the brand, with the carmaker only waiting to increase its stronghold in this space with the XEV 9S.

Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra is expected to price the XEV 9S electric SUV from around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete directly with the Tata Harrier EV, while also serving as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and its sibling, the Mahindra XEV 9e.