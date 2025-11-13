All
    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Latest Teaser Reveals Two More Features; Check It Out Here!

    Modified On Nov 13, 2025 05:27 PM By Bikramjit

    Besides the two features revealed this time, we’ve already spotted a panoramic sunroof, three-screen display and sliding middle row seats in the previous teaser

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra has once again released a teaser of the upcoming XEV 9S, offering quick glimpses at some more of its interior and key features. The carmaker will launch the electric 7-seater SUV on the second day at the ‘Scream Electric’ event that is scheduled on November 26 and November 27 in Bengaluru. If you’re eager to explore more about the new Mahindra EV, here’s everything we spotted in the teaser until now:

    What Was Spotted?

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    In this latest clip, one can spot a Harman Kardon sound system. The XEV 9e and BE 6 already feature a 16-speaker setup, and it’s likely that Mahindra will carry forward the same premium audio system in the XEV 9S as well. The teaser also reveals a powered driver’s seat with memory function. Keen-eyed viewers would also notice the seat perforations that indicate seat ventilation. Alongside, the toggle-style power window switches are the same as one seen in the XEV 9e and BE 6.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    In the previous teaser, we noticed that the XEV 9S shares its dashboard layout with the XEV 9e, featuring a triple 12.3-inch display setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo. Mahindra had also teased a panoramic sunroof, sliding second-row seats, and some intricate interior design details, giving us a clearer picture of the upmarket cabin to expect inside this upcoming electric 7-seater SUV.

    Other Features & Safety

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Apart from the triple-screen setup, the Mahindra XEV 9S is also expected to offer premium features such as three-zone climate control, multiple wireless chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

    On the safety front, the SUV is likely to come equipped with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The XEV 9S is perceived as the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and we expect it to be more feature-rich than its ICE counterpart, with these extra features.

    Powertrain

    Mahindra has already announced that the XEV 9S will be based on the same INGLO platform that underpins the other two Mahindra Born Electric EVs - BE 6 and XEV 9e. Hence, the XEV 9S could also share the battery packs from them, paired with a single motor setup, specifications of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    Claimed Range (XEV 9e)

    542 km

    656 km

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive

    Rear-wheel-drive

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    It remains to be seen if Mahindra renders the XEV 9S with an all-wheel drive option. That said, the two Mahindra EVs have been hitting sales milestones for the brand, with the carmaker only waiting to increase its stronghold in this space with the XEV 9S.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra is expected to price the XEV 9S electric SUV from around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete directly with the Tata Harrier EV, while also serving as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and its sibling, the Mahindra XEV 9e.

