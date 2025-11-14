10 Features Mahindra XEV 9S To Share With Mahindra XEV 9e

All the good bits of the XEV 9e will for sure make their way to the XEV 9S

A few teasers of the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S have been released ahead of its launch on November 27, 2025. Mahindra’s current Born Electric SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6 – have been nothing short of a tech-fest, and the latest Mahindra XEV 9S will also be loaded to the brim with features to match its siblings. Unlike the two coupe-SUVs, the XEV 9S will be a three-row SUV.

Listed below are a few features that will surely be borrowed from the XEV 9e.

Triple-Screen Dashboard

The teaser for the interior of the XEV 9S has confirmed that the three-row e-SUV will have the same triple-screen dashboard layout as the XEV 9e. All three screens will measure 12.3 inches, where one will be a driver’s display, an infotainment touchscreen and one for the front passenger. The last one can be used for streaming OTT content as well.

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Ambient lighting is one feature that’s not entirely necessary but really elevates the premium quotient in a car’s cabin, especially at night. The XEV 9e has multiple colours for ambient lighting (including on the illuminated glass roof), and the XEV 9S is expected to get the same features sans the roof part. This should really help make Mahindra’s 7-seater electric SUV feel premium.

Auto Park Mode and Summon Mode

The XEV 9e (and the BE 6 too) gets an auto park feature that is really helpful since it takes charge of parking the car – either parallel park or in a slot. It basically takes control of the car to help you park it in tricky situations. It can also be called out of the parking slot if the neighbouring cars are parked too close to open the doors. The XEV 9S should come with this as this will make parking the three-row SUV easier.

Ventilated Front Seats

A highly appreciated feature in India is ventilated front seats, as this helps keep the back of the passengers cool and sweat-free (in most cases). Once exclusive to the premium segments, this feature has now started becoming mainstream in mass-market cars too. Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 come with this feature, and it's for sure that the XEV 9S will get it too.

While ventilated front seats are available in the ICE-powreed XUV700, we reckon the electric Mahindra XEV 9S will get a few more feature additions than its ICE sibling.

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

The XEV 9e (and BE 6) comes with this convenience feature that helps open the boot without having to press any button. A simple gesture with your leg under the rear bumper opens the powered tailgate, making it a hands-free operation. The XEV 9S should also come with this feature when it launches later this month.

360-Degree Camera

A few glimpses of the 360-degree camera can be seen in the teasers, hinting at the existence of this very useful creature comfort and safety feature. The surround view camera helps immensely in parking in tight spaces and also in monitoring blind spots with the blind-spot monitoring feature.

LED Projector Headlamps

The Mahindra XEV 9S will have a similar front-end design as the XEV 9e, meaning that it should share the same boomerang-shaped connected LED DRLs as well as the LED projector headlamps. This should provide XEV 9S ample illumination prowess at night.

16-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

The latest teaser from Mahindra has confirmed the presence of a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System, since it will now be its latest flagship electric SUV. Along with this system, Mahindra should also provide the XEV 9S with Dolby Atmos support, allowing users to enjoy a properly immersive aural experience, and we hope should be available from the mid-spec variant onwards.

7 Airbags

Safety should be a paramount feature in every vehicle on the road, and Mahindra has been one of the stalwarts towards vehicle safety. Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 come with 7 airbags for the top-spec variants, and 6 airbags are standard across the range. Expect the XEV 9e to have the same feature and also achieve a near-perfect score at the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Level-2 ADAS

Of course, no new upmarket Mahindra model now comes without ADAS, and the XEV 9S will be the same. Not all variants will get ADAS, and not all variants will have the same capabilities with ADAS. The mid-spec variants should get a basic system with one radar and one camera setup, while the top-spec variant should have five radars and one camera setup (and naturally more functionality as well).

Launch & Rivals

As mentioned earlier, the XEV 9S will be launched in India on November 27. Just like how Mahindra did with the XEV 9e and BE 6’s unveiling, only the starting price of the XEV 9S is expected to be announced then, and the rest to follow later. Expect the XEV 9S to start around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As of now, it has no direct competition, but can be considered as an alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV and BYD eMax 7.