10 Features The Upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S Could Get Over The XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 already comes loaded with features, but its electric equivalent will raise the bar higher

Mahindra has teased the XEV 9S, an all-electric 7-seater SUV that will soon join its ‘Born Electric’ lineup. The XEV 9S will essentially be the electric counterpart to the XUV700. And going by what we’ve already seen with models like the XEV 9e, the XEV 9S could arrive loaded with features to match the lineup. This means it could offer some extra convenience, comfort, and safety tech over the XUV700.

Here are the features the XEV 9S could offer over the XUV700.

Triple-Screen Dashboard Layout - CONFIRMED

The XUV700 comes equipped with a dual-screen setup that includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. However, the XEV 9S’ latest teaser has confirmed that it will come with a triple-screen layout, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and a third 12.3-inch display. The front passenger’s screen can be used to view content on YouTube or OTT apps, play games, and it even links to the interior camera for video calls on Zoom or Google Meets.

Sliding Middle Row Seats - CONFIRMED

The Mahindra XEV 9S gets a BIG advantage over the XUV700 - the second row can be slid back and forth. This is a great convenience addition as it can open up more space for last row occupants. In contrast, the XUV700’s middle row seats are fixed.

The XEV 9S’ exterior has also been teased and you can check out some of its design elements here.

3-Zone Climate Control

Mahindra being a manufacturer who pushes the boundaries in features, could offer the XEV 9S with a three-zone climate control. The two zones could be operated by front occupants, while the third row could be reserved for middle and last row occupants. The XUV700 currently comes with a dual-zone climate control system.

Massaging Front Seats

Unlike the XUV700, the XEV 9S could offer massaging seats for the front passengers. This feature adds extra comfort on long journeys and also keeps the driver relaxed. Notably, the XUV700 gets a powered driver's seat with memory function, which is also expected to be part of the XEV 9S's feature set.

16-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

*Image used is of the BE 6 for reference

The XUV700 gets a 12-speaker Sony audio system, which sounds great. But the XEV 9S could get a more premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound setup from XEV 9e, which provides a richer audio experience than the Sony sound system.

Multiple Wireless Charging Pads

*Image used is of the BE 6 for reference

Instead of offering just one wireless charger, the XEV 9S could provide multiple wireless charging pads inside the cabin. This means passengers will not have to take turns or search for cables on long trips. That said, the XUV700 comes equipped with only one wireless charging pad.

Powered Tailgate

The XEV 9S could come with a powered boot lid, which opens and closes automatically with the push of a button. This is especially handy when your hands are full with bags or luggage. It adds everyday convenience and feels more premium compared to the manual tailgate on the XUV700.

AR-Based Head-Up Display

The XEV 9S could also come equipped with an advanced AR-based head-up display that shows important information like navigation directions, speed, and alerts directly on the windscreen. This means the driver can stay focused on the road instead of looking down at the screen. It would be a big tech addition as the XUV700 does not even have a heads-up unit.

Remote Auto-Parking

Over the XUV700, the XEV 9S is also expected to feature the remote auto-parking system, borrowed from the XEV 9e. This is especially useful in tight parking spaces where getting in or out of the car becomes tricky. It is a convenience feature that the XUV700 currently does not offer.

In-Car Camera

*Image used is of the BE 6 for reference

The XEV 9S may also include an interior camera that lets you take video calls directly from inside the SUV. This could be handy for quick work meetings or catching up with family on the go. Also, this camera monitors and detects if he or she is feeling drowsy and a prompt is displayed on the digital driver’s display suggesting him or her to take a break. The XUV700 does not get this feature, giving the XEV 9S an edge.

Launch and Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra XEV 9S are expected to start from around Rs 21 lakh. It is scheduled to launch on November 27, 2025. The XEV 9S will compete against the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and the BYD Atto 3.