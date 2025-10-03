2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Old vs New Compared In Images

While the new Thar doesn’t look a lot different from its outgoing model, it does bring some useful comfort, safety and convenience feature additions

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift, priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered a mild update as the 3-door off-roader gets subtle cosmetic changes and a couple of new features. Do check out the launch story for variant-wise prices and details. If you’re curious to know how different the new Thar is from its outgoing version, we have compared the two models in detail:

Front

The new Thar continues with the familiar rugged face, but now gets a body-coloured grille replacing the older black one. The round halogen headlamps, wide arches with integrated indicators, and chunky bumper design remain unchanged. However, a closer look reveals that the bumper gets silver inserts, unlike the completely blacked-out unit before.

Side

From the side, the new Thar sticks to its classic boxy silhouette. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, while the lower variants get 16-inch steel wheels. The black outside rearview mirrors, the black door handles and the chunky cladding around the large wheel arches continue from before.

The new Thar also adds two new hues to its colour palette: Battleship Grey and Tango Red. The latter replaces the erstwhile Red Rage shade.

Rear

At the back, the new Thar keeps things simple and familiar with its outgoing model, thanks to the flat lines, rectangular LED tail lamps, and a tail-gate-mounted spare wheel. However, a closer look reveals the presence of a functional parking camera on the spare wheel hub cap, which was absent in the older model. Also, the bumper gets a silver insert, which was previously all-black in the older model.

Interior

Even inside, the updates are subtle yet noticeable. The new Thar continues with the all-black cabin theme and fabric upholstery. The first update you’ll notice is the bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system, which replaces the smaller 7-inch unit. The updated steering wheel is lifted off the Thar Roxx and XUV700.

The carmaker has now provided A-pillar-mounted grab handles for both the co-driver and driver. Other updates include the new two-piece sliding front-centre armrest, the repositioned window up/down buttons in the door panels and rear AC vents for the rear passenger’s comfort.

Features & Safety

Besides the new 10.25-inch infotainment and rear AC vents, the Thar also comes with a much-needed rear washer and wiper.. It continues to get other features like analogue dials with a multi-info display (MID), a six-speaker sound system, a manual AC, steering-mounted audio controls, power windows, keyless entry and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the 2025 Thar gets the aforementioned rearview camera. But other than that, it continues with dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a built-in roll cage.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, things are untouched in the 2025 Mahindra Thar. It still continues with its three familiar engine choices, the detailed specs of which are as follows:

Parameters 2.2-litre Diesel 1.5-litre Diesel 2-litre Turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Power (PS) 132 PS 117 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 300 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) Drivetrain 4-wheel Drive (4WD) Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) Rear-wheel Drive (AT only) / 4-wheel Drive

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

That said, maybe you won’t notice a lot of difference in the driving experience of the Thar. Here’s how we felt after driving the earlier version of the Mahindra off-roader.

Also, the Thar will get electrified later in the future with the Vision T concept. Mahindra has already given a glimpse of the Vision T concept, which we have detailed in images.

Price & Rivals

The prices of the 2025 Mahindra Thar start from Rs 9.99 lakh and range up to Rs 16.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, pan-India). While the new Thar has already made use of the GST cut benefits in its price tag, here’s how much the other Mahindras benefited from it.

It renews its rivalry with its two existing competitors, the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 3-door. Besides, one can also consider it as an off-road alternative to compact SUVs like the new Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

