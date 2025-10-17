2025 Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Creta: Exterior And Interior Design Compared

The 2025 Venue does take styling cues from the bigger Hyundai SUV to bring it closer to the carmaker’s latest design language

The fully undisguised spy shots of the upcoming second-generation Hyundai Venue from its home country recently surfaced online ahead of its India launch in November 2025. The images give us a proper look at the new design language Hyundai has adopted for the new generation model. Ever since the images went viral online, the internet is abuzz with everyone drawing parallels to the design philosophy of the Exter and Creta. In this story, we have compared the exterior and interior design of the 2025 Venue with that of the Creta to give you a clear idea:

Exterior

Front

The 2025 Hyundai Venue has a split-lighting setup, with an LED light strip sitting above the main headlight clusters and reaching the C-shaped lighting pattern. A similar provision is seen on the Creta and Creta Electric where the LED bar connects the inverted L-shaped daytime running lights. Like the Creta, even the new Venue boasts vertically stacked squared-off LED headlight housings.

While the Creta gets a bold, chunky grille (that also features the Hyundai logo), the 2025 Venue has been provided with a similar patterned grille as the Exter and larger Alcazar. The Hyundai logo is also positioned on the hood and further down, you can notice that both the second-gen Venue and Creta get a chunky silver-finished skid plate.

Side

It’s from this angle that you can actually identify the boxy appearance of the new Venue clearly. While the Creta has a smooth and clean-looking profile, the Venue’s sides look quite busy, which is due to the multiple cuts and creases all around. While Hyundai has equipped both the SUVs with roof rails, those on the new Venue look more prominent. It’s the same story when the wheel arch cladding on both the Hyundai SUVs is considered.

The rear quarter panel on the Venue is divided between glass and a brushed silver-finished trim insert (that also features the ‘Venue’ branding) on the sub-4m SUV, while a similar panel is present on the Creta too (although without the lettering) and it runs right up to the A-pillar.

While both the 2025 Venue and Creta come with dual-tone alloy wheels, those on the former seem to be more aerodynamically designed as seen with the Creta Electric. That said, the Creta’s set of wheels look slightly dapper in the author’s opinion.

Rear

Both the second-gen Venue and Creta get a connected LED tail light setup as is the norm with most new cars these days. While the Venue’s rear is less fancy than its front and sides, the Creta’s clean and sober design still makes the former’s back appear somewhat busier due to the 3-piece internal lighting elements, the reflector units in the bumper and the massive silver-finished skid plate as well. The Venue has its name spelt out on the black strip that runs across the width of the SUV’s derrière, the Creta’s name badge is located on the bottom left side of the tailgate.

Also Check Out: 2025 Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Exter: Design Comparison In Images

Interior

Although the interior of the new Venue hasn’t been revealed yet, a glimpse inside the model spotted confirmed a dual-tone black-and-white cabin theme along with a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel. Both models get a dual display setup, but Hyundai has confirmed that the Venue will get larger 12.3-inch dual displays. Even the Creta has a 2-tone cabin theme and has a flat-bottom steering wheel. Previous sighting of the new Venue’s interior had also hinted at a similarly designed climate control panel as that of the Creta.

Another difference that’s noticeable is the provision of a single-pane sunroof on the Venue, while the Creta comes with a panoramic unit. That said, we will reserve our judgment until further details of the India-spec Venue are officially confirmed. Other common amenities are expected to be ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and connected car tech.

For occupant safety, we expect Hyundai to equip the new Venue with some similar features as the Creta, including six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). At its recently held first-ever Investor Day meet, Hyundai – while divulging other plans for India – had confirmed the presence of Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the new Venue just like the Creta.

What About Powertrain Choices?

While both the 2025 Hyundai Venue and Creta will be available with petrol and diesel engines, the former will only share the diesel unit with the bigger SUV. The detailed specifications of their powertrains are given in the table below:

Specification 2025 Hyundai Venue Hyundai Creta Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT (expected) 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - continuously variable transmission

The new-gen Venue is expected to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option for the diesel unit as seen on its sibling: the Kia Sonet. The Kia SUV is one of the few cars that got a price cut of more than Rs 1 lakh due to the recent revision in the GST rates.

Price And Rivals

We expect the 2025 Hyundai Venue to be priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta retails between Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 20.20 lakh. The Creta’s prices were slashed by up to Rs 72,000 following the revision in the GST norms.

The Venue will continue fighting it out with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, while the Creta is a rival to other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India