India-spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Features, Specifications And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Oct 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

The India-spec performance sedan will be sold with a single engine option but will come in a total of five monotone colour options

Skoda to only offer 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS as a fully imported model in India.

To be offered in black, blue, white, red, and green exterior shades.

The 2025 Octavia RS will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

Key features on board will include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 3-zone climate control, 10 airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

Launch scheduled for October 17, deliveries to begin on November 6.

Likely to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Octavia RS nameplate is set to make a comeback to India after a long break. While the Czech carmaker has already opened bookings for the performance sedan, its prices are set to be revealed on October 17 and deliveries will commence on November 6. Since it’s coming to India as a completely built unit (CBU), Skoda will be offering only 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS here. If you plan to pick one for yourself, here’s all the important details to know about the India-spec model:

Colours On Offer

Skoda will be offering the new India-spec Octavia RS in five monotone colourways as follows:

Mamba Green

Candy White

Magic Black

Race Blue

Velvet Red

Also Check Out: Abhishek Sharma Gets Haval H9 SUV After His Smashing Performance At Asia Cup 2025

Engine And Gearbox Options

In terms of powertrain options, the carmaker will be providing the performance sedan with the choice of a single engine. The technical details are given in the table below:

Specification 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD^ Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

What About Features?

Skoda will equip the new India-spec Octavia RS with plenty of bells and whistles that are par for the course given its expected price point. Some of the key highlights have been mentioned in the following table:

Parameter Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Standout features Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

Headlight washers

LED tail lights

19-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black finish for the grille, window surrounds, door mirrors, and badging

Black exhaust tailpipes

Sporty bumpers

Rear spoiler All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

Ambient lighting

Aluminium finished sporty pedals

3-spoke sporty steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Three headrests in the second row

Umbrella holder in front doors Triple-zone climate control

Sports seats for front occupants with heating, power adjustment with memory function, and massage function

Paddle shifters

10-inch full-digital driver’s display

All four power windows

Keyless entry

Powered tailgate

Electrically adjustable, foldable, heated, and driver-side auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

Wireless phone charger 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

A 675 W 11-speaker Canton sound system 10 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic differential lock (EDL)

Multi-collision braking

Electronic differential lock

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level-2 ADAS*

*ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems

Its Level-2 ADAS suite comprises plenty of premium safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and even blind spot detection.

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars In 2025 That Come With Ventilated Front Seats In India

Expected Price And Rivals

Skoda is expected to price the 2025 Octavia RS at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Audi A4, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

If you want to pick any other Skoda model in India, we have detailed how much their prices have reduced following the GST rate cuts.