All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    India-spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Features, Specifications And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    Published On Oct 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

    51 Views
    • Write a comment

    The India-spec performance sedan will be sold with a single engine option but will come in a total of five monotone colour options

    Skoda Octavia RS

    • Skoda to only offer 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS as a fully imported model in India.

    • To be offered in black, blue, white, red, and green exterior shades.

    • The 2025 Octavia RS will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

    • Key features on board will include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 3-zone climate control, 10 airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

    • Launch scheduled for October 17, deliveries to begin on November 6.

    • Likely to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Skoda Octavia RS nameplate is set to make a comeback to India after a long break. While the Czech carmaker has already opened bookings for the performance sedan, its prices are set to be revealed on October 17 and deliveries will commence on November 6. Since it’s coming to India as a completely built unit (CBU), Skoda will be offering only 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS here. If you plan to pick one for yourself, here’s all the important details to know about the India-spec model:

    Colours On Offer

    Skoda will be offering the new India-spec Octavia RS in five monotone colourways as follows:

    • Mamba Green

    • Candy White

    • Magic Black

    • Race Blue

    • Velvet Red

    Also Check Out: Abhishek Sharma Gets Haval H9 SUV After His Smashing Performance At Asia Cup 2025

    Engine And Gearbox Options

    In terms of powertrain options, the carmaker will be providing the performance sedan with the choice of a single engine. The technical details are given in the table below:

    Specification

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    370 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Drivetrain

    FWD^

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    6.4 seconds

    Top Speed

    250 kmph

    *DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain

    What About Features?

    Skoda will equip the new India-spec Octavia RS with plenty of bells and whistles that are par for the course given its expected price point. Some of the key highlights have been mentioned in the following table:

    Parameter

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    Standout features

    • Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

    • Headlight washers

    • LED tail lights

    • 19-inch alloy wheels

    • Gloss black finish for the grille, window surrounds, door mirrors, and badging

    • Black exhaust tailpipes

    • Sporty bumpers

    • Rear spoiler

    • All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

    • Ambient lighting

    • Aluminium finished sporty pedals

    • 3-spoke sporty steering wheel

    • Front centre armrest

    • Three headrests in the second row

    • Umbrella holder in front doors

    • Triple-zone climate control

    • Sports seats for front occupants with heating, power adjustment with memory function, and massage function

    • Paddle shifters

    • 10-inch full-digital driver’s display

    • All four power windows

    • Keyless entry

    • Powered tailgate

    • Electrically adjustable, foldable, heated, and driver-side auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

    • Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • A 675 W 11-speaker Canton sound system

    • 10 airbags

    • 360-degree camera

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic differential lock (EDL)

    • Multi-collision braking

    • Electronic differential lock

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Level-2 ADAS*

    *ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems

    Its Level-2 ADAS suite comprises plenty of premium safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and even blind spot detection.

    Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars In 2025 That Come With Ventilated Front Seats In India

    Expected Price And Rivals

    Skoda is expected to price the 2025 Octavia RS at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Audi A4, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

    If you want to pick any other Skoda model in India, we have detailed how much their prices have reduced following the GST rate cuts.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Octavia RS

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    India-spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Features, Specifications And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience