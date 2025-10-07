India-spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Features, Specifications And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Published On Oct 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit
The India-spec performance sedan will be sold with a single engine option but will come in a total of five monotone colour options
Skoda to only offer 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS as a fully imported model in India.
To be offered in black, blue, white, red, and green exterior shades.
The 2025 Octavia RS will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.
Key features on board will include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 3-zone climate control, 10 airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.
Launch scheduled for October 17, deliveries to begin on November 6.
Likely to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Skoda Octavia RS nameplate is set to make a comeback to India after a long break. While the Czech carmaker has already opened bookings for the performance sedan, its prices are set to be revealed on October 17 and deliveries will commence on November 6. Since it’s coming to India as a completely built unit (CBU), Skoda will be offering only 100 units of the 2025 Octavia RS here. If you plan to pick one for yourself, here’s all the important details to know about the India-spec model:
Colours On Offer
Skoda will be offering the new India-spec Octavia RS in five monotone colourways as follows:
Mamba Green
Candy White
Magic Black
Race Blue
Velvet Red
Engine And Gearbox Options
In terms of powertrain options, the carmaker will be providing the performance sedan with the choice of a single engine. The technical details are given in the table below:
|
Specification
|
2025 Skoda Octavia RS
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
265 PS
|
Torque
|
370 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD^
|
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|
6.4 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
250 kmph
*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission
^FWD - Front-wheel drivetrain
What About Features?
Skoda will equip the new India-spec Octavia RS with plenty of bells and whistles that are par for the course given its expected price point. Some of the key highlights have been mentioned in the following table:
|
Parameter
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Standout features
|
|
|
|
|
*ADAS - Advanced driver assistance systems
Its Level-2 ADAS suite comprises plenty of premium safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and even blind spot detection.
Expected Price And Rivals
Skoda is expected to price the 2025 Octavia RS at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Audi A4, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.
If you want to pick any other Skoda model in India, we have detailed how much their prices have reduced following the GST rate cuts.