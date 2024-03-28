2024 Maruti Swift: 5 UK-spec Features That Would Be Segment Firsts For India

Modified On Mar 28, 2024 07:12 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift 2024

The India-spec new-generation Maruti Swift is expected to be launched in mid-2024

The Maruti Swift is set to receive a generational update in the coming months. Suzuki has already launched the 2024 Swift in Japan and unveiled the new-gen hatchback in the UK as well. The automaker has revealed the specifications and full feature list for the Swift hatchback in that part of Europe. In this article, we have listed the top 5 UK-spec features of the hatchback that would be segment firsts for India.

Heated Front Seats

We’re starting with the most unlikely feature that would make its way over to the hatchback in India. The UK-spec Suzuki Swift is equipped with heated seats, which aid in warming up the seats for passengers. This feature would prove highly beneficial for customers residing in high-altitude and cold regions, like the UK where it snows in many parts of the country. Presently, this feature is not available in India even in premium hatchbacks, SUVs, and sedans (not including the Hyundai Verna) priced under Rs 20 lakh. While not ideal for most Indian users, we would like to see ventilated front seats get more affordable in the near future.

360-Degree Camera

Next, we have perhaps the most likely feature that could be offered with the 2024 Swift in India. Since the new Swift comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, it could possibly feature a 360-degree camera, as seen with the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Fronx, all of which also get the same infotainment unit. In Indian driving conditions, a 360-degree camera stands out as one of the most useful features, aiding in maneuvering through tight parking spaces and bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Electronic Parking Brake

The electronic parking brake would be a first-in-segment feature for any hatchback in India. The electronic parking brake reduces the effort required to engage or disengage the handbrake. It also helps tidy up the central console design, leaving more room for a storage area. Currently, Maruti only offers this feature with the Invicto.

ADAS

The UK-spec Suzuki Swift is equipped with a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. If Maruti offers ADAS with the new-gen Swift in India, it will become the most affordable car in the country to come with such features. Please also note that the test mule of the new-generation Swift was already spotted in India, featuring blind spot detection.

All-Wheel-Drive (AWD)

The UK-spec Suzuki Swift offers an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain, available with the manual transmission option. Even the Japan-spec Swift offers the AWD option, as both countries expect regular snow in some regions and thus would need AWD for winters. This would be a welcome addition to the India-spec Swift, as it helps maintain better traction on slippery and muddy roads. Currently, Maruti only offers the AWD setup with the Grand Vitara compact SUV, while the Jimny gets a proper 4x4 system.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to be launched in India as early as April 2024, and its prices could start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation Swift will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis.

