2024 Hyundai Alcazar Driven: Here Are 7 Things We Learnt

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar feels nearly perfect, however, it doesn’t offer any significant improvement over the Creta in terms of ride comfort

The Hyundai Alcazar received its first midlife facelift recently, and with that it now boasts a fresh design and updated set of features. We also had the opportunity to drive the updated Alcazar, and here are 7 things we learnt after driving this 3-row Hyundai SUV.

Improved Design

One of the most significant improvements in the 2024 Alcazar is its new design. While it may share similar LED DRLs and headlights as the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar sets itself apart with its distinctive grille and a more prominent bumper design, reminiscent of larger Hyundai SUVs like the Santa Fe, specially from the front. On the side, it features newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels that look much better than before, and the taillights at the rear also differ from those on the Creta.

Owing to all this, the Hyundai Alcazar now has its own design identity and it doesn’t look like just a stretched Creta anymore.

Interior: Finished Well, But…

On the inside, the 2024 Alcazar gets the same dashboard layout as the Creta, but with the updated brown and navy blue interior theme. Though the fit and finish offered with the Alcazar is good, the materials just feel like Hyundai Creta. Considering the premium of around Rs 1.2 lakh Hyundai is asking for the new Alcazar over the Creta, the quality of materials could have been better.

Practical 2nd Row

Most people will use the Alcazar as a chauffeur-driven SUV, so the second-row experience is important. Thanks to recent updates, the Alcazar offers a practical and comfortable second row, especially in the 6-seater version, which has captain seats.

The seats here feel supportive due to firm cushioning and winged type headrests, while there’s also an extendable base which helps in appropriate thigh support even for taller people. It also gets tray tables with cup holders, dual Type-C charging ports, rear AC vents, sunshades, a panoramic sunroof, and even a wireless phone charger. Further adding to the comfort is the ventilated second-row seats and an electric boss mode. All of this makes the second row experience of the Alcazar really good, and you can comfortably enjoy long journeys inside this SUV.

3rd Row Experience

One of the main challenges in the new Alcazar is accessing the third-row seats, as the second-row seats neither fold nor tumble, requiring you to navigate through the middle, which can be quite difficult. In terms of space, it’s not ideal for tall individuals, however, if you are around 5’6” or 5’7”, you can manage short city commutes. That said, the thigh support isn’t great, making it less suitable for long journeys. However, children will find the third row comfortable.

The good thing about the last row seats of the Alcazar is that it also offers things like type-C USB charger, AC vents with adjustable fan speed, and bottle holders.

Long Feature List

The Hyundai Alcazar comes loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens, one each for infotainment and the digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered front seats, and electric boss mode. However, there are two big misses, one that the infotainment system here only supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and other is that the diesel variants don't get a panoramic sunroof and a spare tyre.

Another interesting feature of the Alcazar is the digital smart key, which allows your phone to function as a key for locking and unlocking the car. This feature operates via NFC, so you don’t need internet access. To lock or unlock the doors, simply tap your phone on the door handle. Once inside, place your phone on the wireless charging pad to start the car. This feature works flawlessly with high-end smartphones (provided that the phone has NFC support), and we experienced no glitches.

The safety net of the Alcazar has also been updated with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while it already gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Engine Performance: Feels Adequate

First, let’s have a look at engine specifications for the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Starting with the petrol engine, it feels not only smooth but also effortless to drive. Overtaking at high speeds is a breeze with this engine. On the other hand, the diesel engine provides adequate power with excellent low-end torque, though it’s not as exhilarating as its petrol counterpart.

As Comfortable As Creta

The new Alcazar offers similar comfort levels as the Creta, which isn’t bad at all but could have been improved considering that the Alcazar is a 3-row SUV. Nevertheless, it still can handle undulations and road patches easily, but if 6-7 people are sitting inside with full load, you might feel some jerks inside the cabin.

Price Range & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and 6/7 seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

