Published On Sep 19, 2024 02:49 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

Both the 2024 Alcazar and Safari are nearly equally loaded with features, but which one is the better buy, as per their on-paper specifications? Let’s find out

The Hyundai Alcazar recently got a midlife update with which it not only boasts a fresh design, but many new features as well. This 3-row Hyundai SUV is a direct rival to the Tata Safari, which is also an equally loaded SUV, however only offered with a diesel engine option. Here’s how the 2024 Alcazar competes with the Safari in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Tata Safari Difference Length 4560 mm 4668 mm (-108 mm) Width 1800 mm 1922 mm (without ORVMs) (-122 mm) Height 1710 mm (with roof rails) 1795 mm (-85 mm) Wheelbase 2760 mm 2741 mm + 19 mm

The Tata Safari is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in almost all measurements, i.e., in terms of length, width and height.

Surprisingly, the Alcazar, despite being shorter in length, has a 19 mm longer wheelbase than the Safari.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS 170 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT** 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**

*DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

**AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Unlike the Safari, which is a diesel-only offering, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets the choice of both 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. The Safari, on other hand, is only available with a 2-litre diesel engine.

The Safari has a power advantage over both the petrol and diesel versions of the Alcazar facelift. In diesel, the Safari is 54 PS more powerful and produces 100 Nm more torque than the Alcazar.

Both Alcazar diesel and Safari can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT.

The Alcazar petrol, however, gets an optional 7-speed DCT.

Also Check Out: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Feature Highlights

Features Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Tata Safari Exterior Dual-barrel auto-LED headlights

H-shaped connected LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

Welcome & goodbye animations for LED DRLs and tail lights

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone brown and haze navy blue interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and door armrest

Ambient lighting

Rear centre armrest (7-seater)

Rear window sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all three rows Layered dashboard theme (based on the variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery (based on the variant chosen)

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting

Rear centre armrest

Rear window sunshade

4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with second & third row AC vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Cooled glove box

Panoramic sunroof

8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

8-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

Adjustable thigh support for second-row passengers

Tray tables with retractable cup holders for second-row seats

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Wireless phone charger for first and second row seats

Type-C USB chargers for all three rows

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and Normal)

Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, Sand)

Air purifier Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Cooled glove box

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

Paddle shifters (AT only)

45W Type-C front USB charger

Type-C and Type A USB chargers for all three rows

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

Terrain Response modes (Wet, Rough,Normal)

Terrain response mode selector with display

Air purifier Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

8-speaker Bose sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

10-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-hold and hill-descent control

Front and rear parking sensors

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

Level 2 ADAS Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

Corner stability control

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill-hold and hill-descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

While both Hyundai and Tata SUVs are loaded with a ton of features, it’s the Safari which has an advantage owing to its premium exterior elements and a few additional features. Over the Alcazar facelift, the Safari gets welcome and goodbye animations for connected LED DRLs and LED tail lights, and a bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Safari also gets a powered tailgate with gesture control, which is not offered with the Alcazar.

The Safari offers a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Alcazar, on other hand, features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Both SUVs however are loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and rear window sunshades.

The Alcazar additionally gets wireless phone charger for both front and second row passengers, and a tray table with retractable cup holders in the second-row.

Passenger safety in both SUVs is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The top-spec variant of the Safari comes with an additional knee airbag, taking the total airbags count to 7.

Price

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Tata Safari Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh (Introductory) Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The top-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift undercuts the top-spec Tata Safari by over Rs 6 lakh.

Verdict

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is a Creta-based 3-row SUV that offers a comprehensive feature list and the choice of both turbo-petrol and diesel engines. With aggressive pricing, the Alcazar undercuts the Tata Safari by a significant margin of around Rs 6 lakh in the top-spec variant. Compared to the Tata SUV, the Alcazar provides a more convenient rear seat experience, featuring a wireless phone charger, tray tables along with retractable cup holders.

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, is more expensive but offers several additional features over the 2024 Alcazar, including a powered tailgate with gesture control and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen that supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the Tata SUV lacks a petrol engine option, it does come with a more powerful diesel engine. Additionally, the Safari delivers good ride quality, minimising cabin movement when navigating rough patches.

So, which one will you choose and why? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Alcazar on road price