All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared

Published On Sep 19, 2024 02:49 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

  • 4.2K Views
  • Write a comment

Both the 2024 Alcazar and Safari are nearly equally loaded with features, but which one is the better buy, as per their on-paper specifications? Let’s find out

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari

The Hyundai Alcazar recently got a midlife update with which it not only boasts a fresh design, but many new features as well. This 3-row Hyundai SUV is a direct rival to the Tata Safari, which is also an equally loaded SUV, however only offered with a diesel engine option. Here’s how the 2024 Alcazar competes with the Safari in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Tata Safari

Difference

Length

4560 mm

4668 mm

(-108 mm)

Width

1800 mm

1922 mm (without ORVMs)

(-122 mm)

Height

1710 mm (with roof rails)

1795 mm

(-85 mm)

Wheelbase

2760 mm

2741 mm

+ 19 mm

Tata Safari Rear 3/4th

  • The Tata Safari is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in almost all measurements, i.e., in terms of length, width and height.

  • Surprisingly, the Alcazar, despite being shorter in length, has a 19 mm longer wheelbase than the Safari.

Powertrain Options

Specifications

Hyundai Alcazar

Tata Safari

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

Power

160 PS

116 PS

170 PS

Torque

253 Nm

250 Nm

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**

*DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

**AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Hyundai Alcazar gets dual-barrel headlights

  • Unlike the Safari, which is a diesel-only offering, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets the choice of both 1.5-litre  turbo-petrol and diesel engines. The Safari, on other hand, is only available with a 2-litre diesel engine.

  • The Safari has a power advantage over both the petrol and diesel versions of the Alcazar facelift. In diesel, the Safari is 54 PS more powerful and produces 100 Nm more torque than the Alcazar.

  • Both Alcazar diesel and Safari can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT. 

  • The Alcazar petrol, however, gets an optional 7-speed DCT.

Also Check Out: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Feature Highlights

Features

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Tata Safari

Exterior

  • Dual-barrel auto-LED headlights

  • H-shaped connected LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Welcome & goodbye animations for LED DRLs and tail lights

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone brown and haze navy blue interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and door armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • Rear centre armrest (7-seater)

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Adjustable headrests for all three rows

  • Layered dashboard theme (based on the variant chosen)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery (based on the variant chosen)

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • Rear centre armrest

  • Rear window sunshade

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

  • Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with second & third row AC vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Cooled glove box

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 8-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

  • Adjustable thigh support for second-row passengers

  • Tray tables with retractable cup holders for second-row seats

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Wireless phone charger for first and second row seats

  • Type-C USB chargers for all three rows

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and Normal)

  • Traction control modes (Snow, Mud, Sand)

  • Air purifier

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Cooled glove box

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • 45W Type-C front USB charger

  • Type-C and Type A USB chargers for all three rows

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes (Sport, Eco, and City)

  • Terrain Response modes (Wet, Rough,Normal)

  • Terrain response mode selector with display

  • Air purifier

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 10-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-hold and hill-descent control

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • Corner stability control

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill-hold and hill-descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • While both Hyundai and Tata SUVs are loaded with a ton of features, it’s the Safari which has an advantage owing to its premium exterior elements and a few additional features. Over the Alcazar facelift, the Safari gets welcome and goodbye animations for connected LED DRLs and LED tail lights, and a bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

  • The Safari also gets a powered tailgate with gesture control, which is not offered with the Alcazar.

Tata Safari Cabin

  • The Safari offers a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Alcazar, on other hand, features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

  • Both SUVs however are loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and rear window sunshades.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Dashboard

  • The Alcazar additionally gets wireless phone charger for both front and second row passengers, and a tray table with retractable cup holders in the second-row.

  • Passenger safety in both SUVs is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

  • The top-spec variant of the Safari comes with an additional knee airbag, taking the total airbags count to 7.

Price

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Tata Safari

Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh (Introductory)

Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The top-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift undercuts the top-spec Tata Safari by over Rs 6 lakh. 

Verdict

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is a Creta-based 3-row SUV that offers a comprehensive feature list and the choice of both turbo-petrol and diesel engines. With aggressive pricing, the Alcazar undercuts the Tata Safari by a significant margin of around Rs 6 lakh in the top-spec variant. Compared to the Tata SUV, the Alcazar provides a more convenient rear seat experience, featuring a wireless phone charger, tray tables along with retractable cup holders.

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, is more expensive but offers several additional features over the 2024 Alcazar, including a powered tailgate with gesture control and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen that supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the Tata SUV lacks a petrol engine option, it does come with a more powerful diesel engine. Additionally, the Safari delivers good ride quality, minimising cabin movement when navigating rough patches.

So, which one will you choose and why? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Alcazar on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Alcazar

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience