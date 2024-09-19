Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared
Both the 2024 Alcazar and Safari are nearly equally loaded with features, but which one is the better buy, as per their on-paper specifications? Let’s find out
The Hyundai Alcazar recently got a midlife update with which it not only boasts a fresh design, but many new features as well. This 3-row Hyundai SUV is a direct rival to the Tata Safari, which is also an equally loaded SUV, however only offered with a diesel engine option. Here’s how the 2024 Alcazar competes with the Safari in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
|
Tata Safari
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4560 mm
|
4668 mm
|
(-108 mm)
|
Width
|
1800 mm
|
1922 mm (without ORVMs)
|
(-122 mm)
|
Height
|
1710 mm (with roof rails)
|
1795 mm
|
(-85 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2760 mm
|
2741 mm
|
+ 19 mm
-
The Tata Safari is bigger than the Hyundai Alcazar in almost all measurements, i.e., in terms of length, width and height.
-
Surprisingly, the Alcazar, despite being shorter in length, has a 19 mm longer wheelbase than the Safari.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Tata Safari
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT**
*DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission
**AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
-
Unlike the Safari, which is a diesel-only offering, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar gets the choice of both 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. The Safari, on other hand, is only available with a 2-litre diesel engine.
-
The Safari has a power advantage over both the petrol and diesel versions of the Alcazar facelift. In diesel, the Safari is 54 PS more powerful and produces 100 Nm more torque than the Alcazar.
-
Both Alcazar diesel and Safari can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT.
-
The Alcazar petrol, however, gets an optional 7-speed DCT.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
|
Tata Safari
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both Hyundai and Tata SUVs are loaded with a ton of features, it’s the Safari which has an advantage owing to its premium exterior elements and a few additional features. Over the Alcazar facelift, the Safari gets welcome and goodbye animations for connected LED DRLs and LED tail lights, and a bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.
-
The Safari also gets a powered tailgate with gesture control, which is not offered with the Alcazar.
-
The Safari offers a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Alcazar, on other hand, features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
-
Both SUVs however are loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and rear window sunshades.
-
The Alcazar additionally gets wireless phone charger for both front and second row passengers, and a tray table with retractable cup holders in the second-row.
-
Passenger safety in both SUVs is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
-
The top-spec variant of the Safari comes with an additional knee airbag, taking the total airbags count to 7.
Price
|
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
|
Tata Safari
|
Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh (Introductory)
|
Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The top-spec variant of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift undercuts the top-spec Tata Safari by over Rs 6 lakh.
Verdict
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is a Creta-based 3-row SUV that offers a comprehensive feature list and the choice of both turbo-petrol and diesel engines. With aggressive pricing, the Alcazar undercuts the Tata Safari by a significant margin of around Rs 6 lakh in the top-spec variant. Compared to the Tata SUV, the Alcazar provides a more convenient rear seat experience, featuring a wireless phone charger, tray tables along with retractable cup holders.
The Tata Safari, on the other hand, is more expensive but offers several additional features over the 2024 Alcazar, including a powered tailgate with gesture control and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen that supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the Tata SUV lacks a petrol engine option, it does come with a more powerful diesel engine. Additionally, the Safari delivers good ride quality, minimising cabin movement when navigating rough patches.
So, which one will you choose and why? Share your thoughts in the comments.
