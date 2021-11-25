New Maruti S-Cross Unveiled In European Avatar, Gets ADAS Features Too

Published On Nov 25, 2021 06:11 PM By Sonny for Maruti S-Cross 2022

Its ADAS features suite, all-wheel-drive and turbo-petrol engine are unlikely to come to India

Suzuki has revealed the new S-Cross for European markets.

It features a bold new look with rugged proportions and new LED lighting all around.

Gets proper SUV credentials with its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid powertrain with an AWD drivetrain.

The Euro-spec S-Cross also gets ADAS features like auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Feature list includes a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Expect similar looks and cabin design on the new S-Cross due to launch in India in 2022.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been revealed albeit in its European avatar. It now features a more robust and premium styling and a refreshed cabin. This version of the S-Cross looks like a big step-up from the current model sold in India and better suited to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The new S-Cross features bold proportions such as the boxy wheel arches, tall bonnet and large grille. It gets three-part LED headlights with LED daytime running lights integrated into the top edge. There is a chunky silver bar across the grille that connects the headlights. The cladding along the bottom of the bumper also gives the front fascia a rugged appeal.

Its squared off wheel-arches with cladding that runs all the way around the sides and the back give the S-Cross rugged SUV credentials. The rear-end design looks more exciting than the front with its LED taillamps connected by a black bar that extend outwards from the body. The light signature for the taillamps mimics that of the LED DRLs. It also gets a chunky rear bumper that also sticks out from the rest of the bodywork with some sporty details in the cladding.

The all-black cabin of the new-gen S-Cross gets one major update but we feel Suzuki could have done more to catch up to the competition. Its crown jewel is the new touchscreen infotainment system with its free-standing 9-inch display on top of the dashboard. The rest of the central console still looks a bit dated in comparison to other compact crossovers in the market. The overall design of the cabin is the same as the current S-Cross available in India, including the steering wheel and the instrument cluster as well.

Since this is a Euro-spec S-Cross, it will also get some basic ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure prevention and a 360-degree view camera system.

Based on the photos, we can also see that its feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats and dual-zone climate control. In terms of practicality, it boasts a boot capacity of 430 litres.

Suzuki will offer the new S-Cross to European buyers with a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. It comprises a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 48-volt SHVS system to increase fuel economy and assist in acceleration. This powertrain’s output is rated at 129PS and 235Nm with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. It also features Suzuki’s all-wheel-drive system called ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4 whose modes can be operated via a dial behind the gear selector. The carmaker has also stated that there will be a strong hybrid powertrain for the new S-Cross in 2022, for Europe.

We’re expecting a new S-Cross for India as well in 2022, and it’ll likely look a lot like this European-spec model. It is unlikely to get the same engine or AWD system, or even the ADAS systems. Maruti is expected to stick with the current 1.5-litre petrol engine which also gets 12-volt mild-hybrid tech and produces 105PS/138Nm. The biggest change we can expect on some of the upcoming Maruti models is the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen here.