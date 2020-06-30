2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spied Testing; Mahindra Thar Rival Expected Launch Soon

Modified On Jun 30, 2020 06:43 PM By Rohit for Force Gurkha 2020

It will be powered by a BS6 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox

The updated Gurkha was initially expected to be launched in April 2020.

Gets revised front fascia and front grille.

Feature additions likely to include an optional touchscreen system and front power windows.

Expected to command a premium of over Rs 1 lakh over the current model.

Will rival the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Thar.

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the new generation Gurkha , showcased at Auto Expo 2020 , with a BS6 motor. Initially expected to arrive last April, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been spied testing with camouflage ahead of the expected imminent launch.

The new Gurkha has been redesigned, but it retains the classic G-Class inspired styling, getting a new grille and bumpers while retaining the big snorkel. To give it a more premium touch, the carmaker will also be offering LED elements in the circular headlamps. The updated Gurkha now gets a dual-tone roof paint job. The spied model’s rear window is the same as seen on the showcased Gurkha (single piece of glass). While the show car featured 16-inch alloy wheels, the spied model is seen with steel wheels. The carmaker may offer the alloy wheels as an accessory like before. Its spare wheel is mounted on the new tailgate and it features a three-part windshield at the rear. The test mule also sported the step at the back as seen on the showcased model.

The new Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90PS and 280Nm. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox with a low range gearbox for off-roading. It is also expected to get the more powerful 2.2-litre diesel (140PS/321Nm) that was introduced to the Gurkha range in 2019.

It will be offered with front and rear differential locks, manual AC, and fog lamps as before. With this update, Force will introduce front power windows on the Gurkha. The show car also suggests that it will get a newly designed dual-tone dashboard with a touchscreen system (optional). Safety features should include dual front airbags and ABS.

Force had priced the BS4 model between Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Gurkha is expected to command a premium of over Rs 1 lakh compared to the current model. It will rival the new-gen Mahindra Thar that is expected to be launched in August 2020.

