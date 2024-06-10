Published On Jun 10, 2024 03:19 PM By Shreyash for Force Gurkha

The test mule was seen with very minimal camouflage, while revealing that it is based on the updated Force Gurkha

Elements like snorkel and alloy wheels are the same as the regular Gurkha 3-door.

As a pickup, it gets a cargo bed attached to its rear part of the chassis.

It is expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine but in a different state of tune.

Its launch details are yet to be confirmed.

The 2024 Force Gurkha and Gurkha 5-door are already on sale in India with an updated engine and additional features. Now, it appears that Force is readying a pickup version of the Gurkha SUV, as a test mule has been spotted undergoing testing. Here’s what we could make out of these new spy shots.

Based On The Updated Gurkha

The test mule observed was nearly devoid of camouflage, with the exception of the front grille and headlight housing. These new spy shots clearly suggest that it is based on the updated version of the Gurkha which was launched recently. Unlike the previous spy shot of the Gurkha Pickup, the test mule here is a 2-door version. The snorkel has also been provided alongside the A-pillar as seen on regular Gurkha.

A cargo bed has been attached to the rear part of the chassis, and as visible in the image. The alloy wheels fitted on the test mule are identical to those offered with the Gurkha 3-door and 5-door SUVs.

Is It Really Going Into Production?

There's no confirmation yet on whether this version of the Gurkha will enter production, and the test mule observed appears to be an early prototype that hasn't been fully developed. Also, Force hasn't provided any timelines for the launch of the Gurkha pickup.

Expected Powertrain

If launched, the Gurkha pickup will likely use the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, and will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It might also get the option of a 4-wheel-drive train (4WD).

For the reference, the existing Gurkha SUVs use the same engine which churns out 140 PS and 320 Nm, and gets a 4WD drivetrain as standard.

What About Features

While we weren't able to get a glimpse inside the Gurkha pickup test mule, we can't comment on its equipment list. However, given its pickup nature, it's possible that it might have fewer features compared to the regular Gurkha SUVs. Even if it’s launched as a private vehicle in our markets, expect its features list to be similar to that of the 3-door Gurkha.

Currently, both 3-door and 5-door versions of the Gurkha are equipped with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and manual AC. Their safety kit includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Rivals

The Force Gurkha pickup can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross.

