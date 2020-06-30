Unlock 2.0 Guidelines: How Does It Affect Your Travel Plans?

Published On Jun 30, 2020 02:20 PM By Dhruv.A

Night curfew will now be in effect from 10 PM to 5 AM but with relaxation for essentials and new activities permitted under Unlock 2.0

Indian authorities have prescribed several changes to lockdown rules as we enter Unlock 2.0. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1 and will be applicable until July 31. Take a look.

Domestic flights and trains which are already in limited operations will see further controlled expansion in services.

Night curfew time has been relaxed from 10 PM to 5 AM, allowing easy movement for essential items and the new activities that have been prescribed in Unlock 2.0. Curfew during Unlock 1.0 was in effect from 9 PM to 5 AM.

This leeway applies to travelling industrial unit workers, loading and unloading of cargo, movement of people and goods through the State and National Highways, and travel to homes for people alighting from buses, trains or flights.

No approvals or e-permits are required to travel within the state or while going to another state. This is applicable to both the private vehicles and goods carriers. However, the State authorities are free to implement whatever restrictions they seem fit.

People in the containment zones will not have access to the liberties being provided in Unlock 2.0. Check your respective state government websites for the fine print.

CarDekho urges you to stay home and maintain social distancing. Venture out only when absolutely necessary.