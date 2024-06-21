Published On Jun 21, 2024 04:01 PM By Dipan for Force Gurkha

The new automatic gearbox variants are expected to cost over a lakh more than the current variants with manual gearbox

The Force Gurkha is available in both 3-door and 5-door avatars, but only with a 5-speed MT.

Expected to get an automatic option soon; could cost over Rs 1 lakh more than the current manual transmission variants.

The Gurkha has a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 140 PS and 320 Nm.

Prices of the 3-door and 5-door Gurkha range from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Force Gurkha will soon reportedly feature an automatic gearbox. Ever since the Gurkha was introduced in the market in both 3-door and 5-door versions, Force has provided it only with a manual shifter. The automatic gearbox variants are expected to command a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh over their corresponding manual counterparts.

The provision of an automatic gearbox will help it find newer buyers who are looking to take the SUV on off-road adventures while having the convenience of the automatic gearbox. For reference, its closest rivals – the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny – have been offered with the choice of an automatic transmission since their respective market launches.

Current Gurkha Lineup

The Force Gurkha is available in both a 3-door and a 5-door variant, and it recently received an update that increased the power output of the 2.6-litre diesel engine to 140 PS and 320 Nm. For now, both of these versions of the SUV get a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

On the feature suite, it gets a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Force Gurkha Price and Rivals

The Force Gurkha 3-door costs Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door costs Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

In terms of pricing, the 3-door Force Gurkha competes directly with the Mahindra Thar. The Maruti Jimny is another competitor with a 4x4 architecture but a significantly lower price. The 5-door Gurkha has no direct competitors, but it will compete with the 5-door Thar when it is launched in the near future.

However, if you are looking for a similarly priced monocoque SUV, you can consider compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Citroen C3 Aircross. It will also serve as an off-road alternative to the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV-coupes.

Do you think the Force Gurkha's addition of an automatic gearbox will make it a more appealing choice? Tell us in the comments section below.

