Over 2,900 Units Of The Force Gurkha To Be Purchased By The Indian Defence Forces

The Gurkhas will be put to use by the Indian Army and the Air Force

Force Motors recently announced that it has received an order of 2,978 units of the Gurkha by the Indian Defence Forces. This is not the only Force vehicle that will aid the Indian forces, as the Gurkha platform-based Light Strike Vehicle (LSV) has already been in military action since 2018. Here is a quick overview of the Force Gurkha.

A possible reason for the Indian military to choose the Gurkha over the other option could be the off-roading capabilities that the vehicle offers. It can wade through 700mm of water, offers a best-in-class departure and ramp over angle and a ground clearance of 233 mm, features that will certainly help the armed forces.

Force Gurkha Overview

The Force Gurkha is what comes to mind when they think of a 4x4 off-roading vehicle in India. A boxy appearance, a high ground clearance and a snorkel immediately draw attention to the Gurkha. It gets rounded LED headlights, an imposing grille, a chunky black bumper, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a spare wheel at the back. The Force Gurkha is available for the retail customers in two avatars, a 3-door and 5-door.

Features on board the Gurkha include a 9-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, cornering headlights, tilt and telescopic steering, and phone charging ports.

Safety is ensured with the help of dual airbags, a reverse camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Check Out: Tesla Model S: 5 Things To Know About The All Electric Sedan

Force Gurkha Powertrain

The Force Gurkha comes with a single engine option, the specification of which is as follows:

Engine 2.6-litre diesel Power 140 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain 4-wheel drive (4WD)

Force Gurkha Price And Rivals

The 5-door Gurkha is priced at Rs 18 lakh, while the 3-door is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh. They rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx, while serving as premium alternatives to the Maruti Jimny.