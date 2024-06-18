New Force Gurkha 3-door And Gurkha 5-door Deliveries Begin

Published On Jun 18, 2024 06:30 PM By Samarth for Force Gurkha

Both the versions of the Gurkha use the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, with a 4x4 drivetrain offered as standard

Deliveries of the updated Force Gurkha 3-door and the newly launched Gurkha 5-door have now begun. The 3-door variant is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door version is available at a price of Rs 18 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Both get similar features on offer, except for the two extra doors and longer wheelbase on the 5-door model. Here’s a quick overview of what both the versions of the Gurkha have to offer:

Exterior

The Gurkha gets a boxy design with features like circular LED headlights with LED DRLs, company-fitted snorkel, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a functional ladder to access the roof rack, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Features and Safety

Both variants come equipped with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, and a digital driver’s display. While the Gurkha 5-door comes with all four power windows, the 3-door version is equipped with front power windows only.

In terms of safety, both SUVs are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Both versions of the Gurkha are powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, coupled with a 4x4 drivetrain as standard. Below is detailed information on the powertrain:

Engine 2.6-litre diesel engine Power 140 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Check Out The Force Gurkha 5-door In This Detailed Gallery

Rivals

The Force Gurkha 5-door will take on the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door, while it can also be regarded as a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny. The Force Gurkha 3-door on the other hand takes on the regular Mahindra Thar. However, if you are looking for a monocoque SUV, you can consider similarly priced compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Citroen C3 Aircross. It will also serve as an off-road alternative to the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV-coupes.

