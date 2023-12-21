Modified On Dec 21, 2023 10:11 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Exter

This is the eighth time a Hyundai model has won the most prestigious Indian automotive award

The year 2023 saw a lot of impressive new cars enter the Indian market, meaning a lot of contenders for the prestigious 2024 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) awards. After much deliberation among the jury of seasoned automotive journalists, including CarDekho editor Ameya Dandekar, the results are out for all three categories: ICOTY (overall), Premium Car Of The Year, and Green Car Of The Year. Here are the winners:

ICOTY 2024 Winner: Hyundai Exter

Hyundai has picked up its eighth ICOTY award thanks to its newest segment entry - the Exter micro SUV. It is based on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and arrived with segment-first features like 6 airbags, a sunroof, and a dashcam. The first runner-up was the Maruti Jimny, the long awaited spiritual successor to the Gypsy off-roader. Meanwhile, the second runner-up spot was shared between the Honda Elevate and Toyota Innova Hycross. Some of the other contenders for the Indian Car Of The Year 2024 were the Hyundai Verna and MG Comet EV.

Premium Car Of The Year 2024: BMW 7 Series

In case you’re looking for a new car without budget constraints, the jury saw the new-generation BMW 7 Series as the best launch of 2023. While the exterior styling has been polarising, the cabin of the flagship BMW sedan has been nothing short of impressive. The first runner-up for this category was the Mercedes-Benz GLC mid-size SUV while the second runner-up was the BMW X1. Last year’s Premium Car Of The Year was the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, a rival to the BMW i7.

Green Car Of The Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai picked up another top honour at the ICOTY 2024 awards with the Ioniq 5 bagging the award for the Green Car Of The Year. It was launched at Auto Expo in January and being locally assembled, the large crossover EV is priced quite competitively. Hyundai has already sold over 1,000 units of the Ioniq 5. It was rated above the BMW i7 and MG Comet EV, in that order, as well as other contenders like the Mahindra XUV400, Volvo C40 Recharge, and BYD Atto 3.

While these were the best of the new cars launched in 2023, you can take a look at the full list of new cars launched in India last year.

