Audi Q8 e-tron Launched In India, Starts At Rs 1.14 Crore

Modified On Aug 18, 2023 02:53 PM By Shreyash for Audi Q8 e-tron

The updated luxury electric SUV continues to be offered in two body types and with larger battery packs, promising a range of up to 600km

The bookings for the electric SUV opened for Rs 5 lakh.

Now comes with two bigger battery pack options: 89 kWh and 114kWh, offering a range of up to 600km.

The updated electric SUV now offers more power, even with its base-spec e-tron 50 variant.

Available in two variants and two body styles: SUV and Sportback (SUV-coupe)

Now starts at a premium of Rs 12 lakh over its predecessor.

The Audi Q8 e-tron facelift has entered the market at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom pan India). With the added "Q8" prefix, the electric SUV now also takes its place in the flagship lineup of Audi SUVs. The automaker has already opened its reservations for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

As before, the Q8 e-tron will be offered in two variants: Q8 e-tron 50 and Q8 e-tron 55, and two body styles: SUV and Sportback (SUV-coupe). Their prices have been detailed below.

Price Table

Variant Price Q8 e-tron 50 Rs 1.14 crore Q8 e-tron 55 Rs 1.18 crore Q8 e-tron 50 Sportback Rs 1.26 crore Q8 e-tron 55 Sportback Rs 1.31 crore

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Sleeker Looks

The Q8 e-tron electric SUV is still recognisable but with the facelift, it now looks sleeker than before. The front has been updated with the new grille design featuring the updated Audi logo, with the DRL strip on the top of the grille, between both the headlights. It still resembles the previous e-tron from the side and rear, but now gets a new set of alloy wheels, and restyled front and rear bumpers.

Interior & Features

Inside, the dashboard layout looks quite similar to its predecessor, but the cabin still looks plush. The SUV comes with three interior colour choices: Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige and Black. It features a tri-screen setup, including a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch infotainment unit, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen positioned just below the main infotainment screen for various climate controls.

The Q8 e-tron further gets four-zone climate control, power-adjustable and ventilated seats with massage function, a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3-D sound system with an output of 705W, ambient lighting, cruise control, park assist and a panoramic sunroof roof. In terms of safety, it is equipped with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Battery, Electric Motor & Range

The Audi Q8 e-tron is being offered with bigger battery pack options, and their range and performance vary as detailed in the table below.

Specs Q8 e-tron 50 Q8 e-tron 55 Battery Pack 89kWh 114kWh Power/Torque 340PS / 664Nm 408PS / 664Nm Electric Motor Dual-motor, all-wheel drive Dual-motor, all-wheel drive Claimed Range 419km/ 505km (Sportback) 582km/ 600km (Sportback)

It is worth noting that both battery packs have gotten bigger, providing more range while electric motors also pack more performance. The Q8 e-tron now offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km with the larger 114 kWh battery pack. Earlier, the e-tron was being offered with 71kWh and 95kWh battery packs, which used to offer a range of up to 484km.

Charging Details

The electric SUV supports up to 170kW DC fast charging and up to 22kW AC charging. Using the former fast charging method, the battery can be rejuvenated from 10 to 80 percent in 31 minutes, while recharging from 20 to 80 percent takes 26 minutes. However, the charging times may vary depending on the battery temperature and conditions.

Rivals

The Audi Q8 e-tron continues its rivalry with the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace in India’s luxury electric SUV space.

