The electric car market in India grew across segments ranging from entry-level offerings to top-of-the-line luxury as well as high performance

The growth of the Indian electric car market is picking up pace and as new technology and better EV infrastructure was introduced, more and more carmakers started entering the Indian EV space. A prime example of this growth is the year 2023 itself, in which 12 electric cars were launched in different segments, 11 of which were all new models, giving new EV buyers multiple choices for all prices and purposes. Here are all the electric cars that entered the market this year:

BMW i7

Price: Rs 2.03 crore to Rs 2.50 crore

The first new EV of 2023 was a flagship luxury offering from Germany. BMW launched its luxury electric sedan in early January alongside the new 7 series. The BMW i7 houses a big 101.7 kWh battery pack and is offered with two powertrain options including an M variant that makes 650 PS and 1015 Nm. The luxury electric sedan has a claimed range of up to 625 km. You can learn more about it in its launch report.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Price: Rs 45.95 lakh

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was launched at the 2023 Auto Expo as the Korean carmaker’s most expensive model in India. The flagship electric crossover SUV comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack with a rear-wheel-drive electric motor setup that makes 217 PS and 350 Nm. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km and can be charged from 0-80 percent in 21 minutes. Know more about this retro-looking EV in its launch report.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

Mahindra revealed the prices of the XUV400 at the start of this year to compete with the well-established Tata Nexon EV. The Mahindra electric SUV comes with two battery pack options: 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh and claims a driving range of up to 456 km. The EV is due for a cosmetic update and its facelift is slated to launch next year. You can learn more about the facelifted XUV400 here.

Citroen eC3

Price: Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh

The Citroen eC3 is another affordable EV in the Indian market and is the electric version of the C3 hatchback. Citroen offers it with a 29.2 kWh battery pack with an electric motor that churns out 57 PS and 143 Nm, and has an ARAI-claimed range of 320 km. If you want to understand the eC3 better, then check out its first drive review here.

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh

Earlier this year, the MG Comet EV was launched as an entry-level electric offering, besting the Tata Tiago EV to become the most affordable EV in India. This sub-3-metre 2-door electric car comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and claims a range of 230 km. However, this mini EV does not support fast charging and takes 7 hours to recharge using a 3.3 kW charger. You can get more details about the Comet EV from its launch report.

Audi Q8 e-tron & Q8 e-tron Sportback

Price (Q8 e-tron): Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.26 crore

Price (Q8 e-tron Sportback): Rs 1.18 crore to Rs 1.31 crore

The facelifted Audi Q8 e-tron was also launched this year and it comes in two body types: SUV and Sportback (coupe-SUV). Both these versions get two battery pack options: 89 kWh and 114 kWh, both with dual-motor all-wheel drive setups. The Q8 e-tron has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600 km and can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 31 minutes. You can read more about the Audi Q8 e-tron in its launch report.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Price: Rs 62.95 crore

Volvo, in September, launched the C40 Recharge electric SUV which is based on the XC40 Recharge. The coupe-styled electric SUV packs a 78 kWh battery pack mated to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup making 408 PS and 660 Nm. The C40 Recharge can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and offers a WLTP-claimed range of 530 km. Learn more about its drive experience from our first drive review.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Price: Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV entered the market in 2020 and it helped in the start of the EV revolution that we see today. This year, the electric SUV received a much needed facelift along with its ICE counterpart. The Nexon EV still comes with 2 battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh, and delivers a claimed driving range of up to 465 km. You can learn more about the Tata Nexon EV in our detailed first drive review here.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Price: Rs 1.39 crore

Expanding its EV portfolio in India, Mercedes-Benz launched the EQE SUV in India this year. The electric SUV houses a 90.56 kWh battery pack with a dual-motor setup that churns out 408 PS and 858 Nm. It has a top speed of 210 kmph and offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 550 km. More information about its design and features is detailed in its launch report.

BMW iX1

Price: Rs 66.90 lakh

After a year of its global debut, the BMW iX1 was launched in India this year in October. The electric SUV shares its platform with its ICE counterpart, the BMW X1, and comes with a 66.4 kWh battery pack. It gets an all-wheel-drive setup with dual electric motors that churn out 313 PS and 494 Nm, and boasts a claimed range of up to 440 km. To know more about the BMW iX1, click here.

Lotus Eletre

Price: Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 2.99 crore

Lotus is the latest car manufacturer to enter the Indian market and the first car it launched is the Lotus Eletre. This high performance electric SUV comes with a 112 kWh battery pack and offers 2 powertrains, the outputs of which go up to 918 PS and 985 Nm. The Eletre boasts a claimed driving range of up to 600 km and if you want more details, you can check out its launch report here.

Rolls Royce Spectre

Price: If you have to ask…

This pure electric luxury model from Rolls Royce hasn’t officially been launched in India, but a few people have managed to get their hands on it via imports. The Rolls Royce Spectre houses a 700 kg battery pack likely to be of 100 kWh energy capacity, and an electric motor that churns out 595 PS and 900 Nm. It has a WLTP-claimed driving range of 520 km. More details of the electric Rolls Royce can be found here.

