2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Bookings Open! Here’s What The Teaser Shows

Honda’s Elevate has been an important product for the carmaker, taking on the most crowded compact SUV segment in India. We have spotted the upcoming facelift being spied testing a few months ago, and now have official confirmation of its launch date, along with a few more details from its first teaser. Let’s take a look at all the details we know so far:

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Bookings Open

Honda Car India has opened bookings for the new Elevate facelift at an initial amount of Rs 21,000 via the brand’s authorised dealership network. Let’s check out what the teaser shows:

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Teased: What Can Be Seen?

While the expected updates are mostly cosmetic in nature, the Elevate facelift’s teaser shows us some interesting details confirming a few of these touches.

Up front, we can see that the SUV will get an updated fascia featuring a more aggressive gloss-black grille with ‘honeycomb’ detailing and a connected light bar. Interestingly, just like we saw in the City earlier this year, the Honda logo has been moved to the top, away from the grille. The SUV's current bi-projector LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED DRLs will remain unchanged, however. Below, the bumper is also expected to get slight updates and will feature a silver skid plate as well.

Next, we can also see the presence of a true LED connected taillamp setup, with an illuminated centre part. This strip is currently just a dummy unit on the SUV.

Inside, Honda will add ambient lighting and white leatherette upholstery, both of which are presently offered as accessories only. You can also see a slimmer central AC vent design.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, details remain under wraps, but you can expect minor additions such as an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium sound system, ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable driver seat. Existing features that will continue to be offered include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof and automatic climate control.

*Image of current Honda Elevate for representation

Safety-wise, it is expected to remain unchanged except for the addition of front parking sensors. The current Elevate offers 6 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and a blind-view monitor.

Powertrains

Under the hood too, the Elevate facelift is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the current car. Here are its detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 15.31 kmpl (MT)/16.92 kmpl (CVT)

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

*Image of current Honda Elevate for representation

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Honda is expected to price the new Elevate from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is slated for a launch on October 6.

It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen Aircross, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, MG Astor and the Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says…

It's no surprise that the Elevate is one of Honda’s most important models on sale today, and accounts for a large chunk of volumes for the carmaker. However, lately with sales slowing down and new competition on the block, it was in need of an update, and this update will certainly help make it more attractive for buyers in the compact SUV segment. However, we do wish it added some features like ventilated seats, which have become common these days, and also priced it reasonably.

What do you think of the new Elevate? Let us know in the comments below!