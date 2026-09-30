Upcoming Cars Launching In October 2026! From Skoda Slavia Facelift To Audi Q3!

The Indian automotive industry has seen many new launches and facelifts this year. And with the approaching festive season, we still have manufacturers getting ready to launch more cars next month.

Today, we are going to see cars that are about to launch this October. Let’s dive into it:

Skoda Slavia Facelift

Launch Date: 6th October

The Skoda Slavia facelift was unveiled last month, and it received a tastefully redesigned fascia with a few appreciable additions to the feature list, like a larger digital driver’s display, rear seat massaging, and a 360-degree camera.

Skoda is finally ready to launch the Slavia facelift in the first week of October. It is expected to receive a price hike of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant.

Mercedes Maybach S-Class Facelift

Launch Date: 5th October

The maximum luxury anyone could expect with the Mercedes sedans is from its Maybach lineup. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the most opulent luxury sedan available in the segment, and is now set to receive a facelift, which is launching on October 5th.

It is equipped with a huge tablet-like infotainment screen on the dashboard, lounge-like individual seats with power adjustment, ventilation, heating, and even massaging functions available for the chauffeur-driven passengers. With the powerful 4-litre V8 petrol engine, it does reach serious high speeds effortlessly despite being a heavy luxury sedan.

Volvo EX90 & ES90

Launch Date: 12th October

The all-electric models from the Swedish car maker Volvo, being the EX90 and ES90, are going to be launched in the Indian market next month. The EX90 is the electric version of its flagship SUV, the XC90. The electric SUV carries an effortless beauty with fancy LED headlights that reveal themselves when they are switched on.

Also, the flagship electric sedan of Volvo, the ES90, is also going to be launched alongside the ES90, which is a smart-looking sedan with distinctive Volvo styling, with Thor’s hammer-style headlamps, minimally designed interiors, and a large battery pack.

Toyota Glanza Facelift

Launch Date: 14th October

After Maruti launched the 2026 Baleno facelift, Toyota is now also gearing up the Glanza hatchback for an update, which is expected to launch on 14th October. The upcoming Glanza is expected to receive similar updates as its platform sibling. That means a new front fascia, updated alloy wheel design, and even a new powertrain option as well. We also expect feature upgrades as well such as ventilated seats, tyre-pressure monitoring system and Level-2 ADAS.

The Glanza facelift is also expected to be offered with a CNG automatic option, which will be more frugal to drive as well.

Audi Q3

Launch Date: 16th October

For anyone entering the luxury car segment, the Audi Q3 was a perfect choice with a blend of high-quality interior design, premium features and equipment on offer, and a powerful engine. But it was feeling a bit dated, so Audi unveiled the third generation of its compact SUV Q3 in India.

The new generation Q3 is set to launch on 16th October, and it will be exciting to see how well Audi India prices it compared to its competitors.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Launch Date: 17th October

After the comeback of Renault’s most popular product, the Duster, it was announced to be getting a hybrid powertrain option at the time of its launch. Lately, with more hybrids entering the Indian market, Renault is also going to launch the Duster Hybrid on 17th October.

The Renault Duster is a capable compact SUV with a powerful set of engines on offer, premium interiors with a dual-display setup, leatherette seat upholstery, and a large boot as well. With this new powertrain option incoming, it will be interesting to see how well people respond to it.

The Duster is going to be powered by a 1.8-litre hybrid engine, which will have dual electric motors and will be transmitted using an eDCT gearbox.

BONUS: Hyundai Bayon

Launch Date: Late October

Lately, after a lot of teasers coming from Hyundai of the Bayon crossover, bookings for this car have finally started, and it is expected to be launched sometime later next month. It is going to be based on the international spec of the new global Hyundai i20, which got a generation update recently.

The new Hyundai Bayon is going to be slotted between the Venue sub-4m SUV and the best-seller of Hyundai, the Creta.

Which one of these cars are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!