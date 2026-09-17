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    Looking For The Tata Punch Or Tata Punch EV? It Will Take Up To 1.5 Months! Here Are All The Tata Cars' Waiting Periods In Top 20 Cities

    The Tigor EV and the Curvv are most readily available across all 20 cities listed!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 17, 2026 12:25 IST
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    Published OnSep 16, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 17, 2026 12:25 IST
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    Tata Cars Waiting Period For September 2026

    As we approach a lot of festivals this year, buying a new car is very much on the list of every Indian family. From having a first car to upgrading to a premium, feature-packed vehicle, this season begins the excitement. If you are looking to buy a new Tata vehicle and are curious to know how much time it would take to bring home happiness, we are going to explore what the waiting periods are for each Tata car in the top 20 cities. 

    Let’s have a closer look at it!

    Waiting Period In Each City 

    City

    Nexon

    Harrier

    Tigor

    Tiago

    Tigor EV

    Altroz

    Nexon EV

    Safari

    Punch 

    Tiago EV

    Punch EV

    Curvv EV

    Curvv

    Sierra 

    Sierra EV

    Harrier EV

    Xpres

    Xpress T EV

    New Delhi

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Bengaluru

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Mumbai

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Hyderabad

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Pune

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Chennai

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Jaipur

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Ahmedabad

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Gurugram

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Lucknow

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Kolkata

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Thane

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Surat

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Ghaziabad

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Chandigarh

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Coimbatore

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Patna

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Faridabad

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    Indore

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Noida

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Key Takeaways:

    • Starting with the Nexon, one of the best-selling compact SUVs, is available the fastest in cities such as Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida. Even though the wait time is not that long, the longest wait time is 2 months in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore. 

    Tata Nexon Front Quarter

    • Coming to the Harrier SUV, it is available the fastest in the majority of cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida, within a month. But it is available in 1-1.5 months in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore.

    Tata Harrier Front Quarter

    • Tata’s compact sedan, the Tigor, can be delivered in a month in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore. But the waiting period can extend up to 1.5 months for the remaining cities.

    • The newly launched Tiago hatchback has a similar waiting period across the cities, which is 1-1.5 months.

    Tata Tiago

    • Also, the Tigor EV is available in 1-1.5 months in all the cities listed here.

    • The popular Altroz, which is a premium hatchback, can take up to 1.5 months across all the cities in India.

    • Amid the rise in electric vehicle sales, the popular contributor Nexon EV is also having a waiting time of 1-2 months in all the cities.

    • Planning for a family seven-seater SUV? The Safari is available the fastest in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, where the waiting period is 1 month. But you will have to wait for 1.5-2 months to get your Safari SUV in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad.

    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition

    • The Punch and the Punch EV are available in 1-1.5 months in all the cities, as this is one of the popular choices for first-time car buyers.

    Tata Punch

    • The Tiago EV is available in most cities in a month, but in New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, it is available in 2 months.

    • The recently updated Curvv EV is available the fastest in New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Noida, and Indore. Whereas, for the remaining cities, it is available in 1.5 months.

    Tata Curvv EV

    • The Curvv ICE is available in a month pan-India. 

    • The iconic Sierra is available the quickest in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida. For people living in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad will take 2 months to get their Sierra SUV.

    • For the Sierra EV, it will take a month to be delivered in cities such as Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad. But in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore, it will take 2 months. 

    Tata Sierra EV

    • The largest electric SUV in the portfolio, the Harrier EV, is available in 2 months across the cities.

    Tata Harrier EV

    • For commercial car buyers, the Xpres sedan is available in 2 months in all cities. For the electric version, which is the Xpres T EV, it is available in a month in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore. But it takes 2 months to be delivered in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Noida.

    Note:

    The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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