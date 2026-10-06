2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Booking Details And Delivery Timeline Explained

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda’s compact SUV now boasts updated exterior styling and new features, while also offering a spacious cabin. If you’re planning on bringing one home, then this report is for you, as we give you a rundown of its bookings and delivery details.

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: How To Book One?

Honda had already opened the pre-bookings for the Elevate a few weeks ago. And now that it has launched, interested buyers can either visit the showroom directly or check out Honda’s website to know more about the new Elevate and book one for themselves.

The new Elevate is available in six variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus and ZX Plus Black, with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is available with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic, although the base SV variant is offered only with the manual.

Booking The Car Online

If you are planning on buying the Elevate, you can have a first look at the car on Honda’s website and configure the car as per your variant requirements and the exterior colour options. You can follow the following steps, where the full process is explained in detail:

On Honda India’s website, you can book the Elevate, download the brochure, book a test drive, or make an enquiry for a callback. Let us start with the booking process.

Since you only get one engine option, you should first select the transmission option you want.

Select the variant as per your budget and needs. Prices can be seen at the top right.

Select your desired exterior colour according to your chosen variant, and proceed to checkout after entering your current location.

Select your preferred dealership and continue.

You will have to enter your email ID and verify your phone number via OTP.

Enter your personal details and address.

Once all the steps are completed, review your selected variant, transmission, and exterior colour, and pay a booking amount of Rs 21,000 to confirm your purchase.

After successfully paying, a sales executive from Honda will get in touch with you for further assistance with the banking paperwork and other formal documentation before you take delivery.

Booking Via Dealership (Offline)

The traditional way of booking a car has always been by visiting your nearest dealership. The same can be done here as well. You can pay a visit to your nearest Honda dealership, and once you’re there, follow these steps:

Consult your requirements with the showroom’s sales executive.

Select a variant that matches your budget and preferences.

Check out the car in person, get a feel for the spacious cabin, explore all the features, and get more details on the different customisation options available.

Take a test drive at the dealership if possible. If not, you can request the dealership to bring the vehicle to your house/office for you to check it out.

We strongly recommend test-driving the vehicle before placing the booking so that you’re satisfied.

Once you’re happy with the decision, you can book the vehicle by paying the token amount.

2026 Honda Facelift: Delivery Timeline

Honda has confirmed that the Elevate facelift is already available for deliveries.

Although, don't be surprised if there is a short waiting period because of the festive rush. But that may also vary depending on the variant and colour you choose. The waiting period might also differ from city to city.

We will be driving the Honda Elevate Facelift soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website and YouTube channel for our first drive review.

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Overview

The Honda Elevate’s design has always been muscular and dominating, and with the launch of the facelift, the same has been enhanced to look even more mature. The front grille now houses three LED light bars that give a connected light treatment. The Honda emblem has now been moved to the hood.

Along the sides, the changes are minimal. It continues with a boxy silhouette, roof rails, body cladding, large windows, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a shark fin antenna, all of which are identical to the outgoing model.

At the rear, the only notable change is the connected LED light strip. It continues with the familiar design, which includes the integrated spoiler and a muscular rear diffuser to lend the SUV a bold and distinctive road presence.

On the inside, the 2026 Honda Elevate’s cabin gets the familiar design that makes it feel upmarket while blending a premium touch with soft-touch materials.

The cabin comes finished in a dual-tone colour scheme with leatherette upholstery. Sitting at the centre of the dashboard is a touchscreen infotainment screen with horizontal AC vents and its controls below it.

The rear seats offer a generous amount of space and feel airy, thanks to the large windows and the light coloured interior theme. All of this makes the Elevate well-suited for both everyday commutes as well as long-distance journeys.

In terms of features, Honda has loaded the Elevate with a long list of equipment. These features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, an 8-speaker premium sound system. The Elevate facelift also gets powered front seats, ambient lighting, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, engine push-button start, connected car tech, and a wireless phone charger.

The safety package includes a Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors, rain-sensing wipers, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, lane watch camera, auto-dimming IRVM, all-wheel disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain Specifications

The 2026 Honda Elevate is available with only a single engine option, which is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the outgoing model. The engine is offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic transmission option.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Elevate:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT

MT- manual transmission; CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic)

2026 Honda Elevate Facelift: Price And Rivals

Prices for the new Honda Elevate begin from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Elevate continues to compete with popular mid-size SUVs of the segment, including cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, and the MG Astor.