2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Tata Harrier EV Compared: Find Out Which Electric SUV Is Better In Terms Of Features, Powertrain, Price, And More

JSW MG Motors has launched the all-new Hector Tomahawk EV in India, marking the debut of its latest electric SUV in India. The Hector Tomahawk can be had in both a PHEV and an EV iteration. What we have in today's comparison is the Tomahawk EV going against the Tata Harrier EV, which is also sold in petrol and diesel iterations.

While both electric SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical, feature-loaded family SUV with modern technology and long driving ranges, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. So, in this report, we compare the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and safety, powertrain options, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

Price

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV Price (with BaaS) Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km to Rs 17.49 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km - Price (without BaaS) Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh Rs. 21.79 lakh to Rs. 30.54 lakh

The Hector Tomahawk EV can be had with a Battery as a Service (BaaS) package, which is currently not offered on the Harrier EV.

The Harrier EV starts at a higher Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 30.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

Top-spec variants of the Harrier EV are more expensive by around Rs 7.04 lakh.

The Hector Tomahawk EV without the BaaS pack is cheaper by Rs 2.20 lakh.

The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at a lower Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer.

Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV Difference Length 4745 mm 4607 mm (+138 mm) Width 1850 mm 2132 mm (-282 mm) Height 1770 mm 1740 mm (+30 mm) Wheelbase 2810 mm 2741 mm (+69 mm) Boot space 192 litres (7-seater) / 610 litres (5-seater) 502 litres (5-seater) (+108 litres) (5-seater)

As seen in the comparison table, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in length, height, and wheelbase, which also means that it has a significantly more spacious cabin.

The Harrier EV wins in the width comparison by a huge margin, something that can also be seen by its more SUV-ish stance, which is further enhanced with functional roof rails.

The Hector Tomahawk EV can also be had in a 7-seater configuration, which is not the case with the Harrier EV.

In terms of boot space, comparing the space with 5 seats up, the Hector Tomahawk EV does have a significantly larger boot.

Colour Options

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV Pearl White Pristine White Aurora Silver Empowered Oxide Starry Black Pure Grey Khakhi Green^ Seaweed Green Celadon Blue^ Nainital Nocturne Shadow Gold

^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered in six different colours, which include Pearl White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Khakhi Green, Celadon Blue, and Shadow Gold.

The Harrier EV, on the other hand, is offered in five colours, which include Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, Seaweed Green, and Nainital Nocturne.

All colours of the Harrier EV come with a blacked-out roof, while only two colours of the Hector Tomahawk EV get dual-tone paint schemes.

The Harrier EV is also offered in a Stealth Edition with a Matte Stealth Black exterior colour.

Features And Safety

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRLs ❌ ✅ Foglamps ❌ LED Illuminated Logo ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear connected LED light strip ❌ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 15.6-inch touchscreen 14.53-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 8.8-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 10-speaker Infinity 10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Driver Seat ✅ (6-way) ✅ (6-way with memory) Co-driver powered seat adjustment ✅ (4-way) ✅ (4-way) Boss mode on co-driver seat ❌ ✅ (powered adjustment) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Voice Assistant ✅ ✅ Karoke ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (single-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Special modes Nap, Camp, Energise, Valet, Quiet, Pro Pet Mode ❌ Multi Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Traction Modes ❌ ✅ Off-road Assist ❌ ✅ Boost Mode ❌ ✅ Drift Mode ❌ ✅ Airbags 6 7 Parking Sensors Front, side, and rear Front, side, and rear Parking Camera ✅ (360-Degree) ✅ (540-Degree) Auto Park Assist ❌ ✅ Reverse Assist ❌ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2) Summon Mode ❌ ✅ Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ✅ ✅ TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ V2L / V2V ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ❌ HD Rear View Mirror ❌ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium speakers, a digital instrument cluster, a Level-2 ADAS, connected car tech, multiple parking cameras, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and an all-LED exterior lighting kit.

The Tata Harrier EV does impress in this domain thanks to its additional list of features like traction modes, boost and drift modes, off-road assist, auto park assist, summon mode, boss mode, reverse assist, better sound system, dual-zone climate control, 7 airbags, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and an HD rear-view mirror.

Tackling the long equipment list offered on the Harrier EV is difficult for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, with its only upper hand being a larger touchscreen infotainment. But the Tomahawk EV is fairly cheaper than the Harrier EV, making it a good overall package.

The Harrier EV has already secured a 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP, while the Hector Tomahawk EV is a new product and is yet to be tested.

Drivetrain Options

Speaking of powertrain options, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available only with one battery pack option; however, the Tata Harrier EV offers a diverse range of two battery pack options, with the larger battery also offering a choice of all-wheel drive. The battery pack on the Hector Tomahawk EV is slightly larger than the smaller one on the Harrier EV, with similar driving ranges. The Harrier does cost more, but it seems more accessible to people with different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV Tata Harrier EV Battery Pack 69.2 kWh 65 kWh 75 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 2 (one on each axle) Power (PS) 204 PS 238 PS 238 PS 158 PS (front) 238 PS (rear) Torque (Nm) 310 Nm 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm (combined) Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km 538 km 627 km 622 km Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD AWD

RWD: Rear-Wheel Drive; AWD: All-Wheel Drive

Both cars offer strong battery pack options, but it is the Harrier EV’s lineup that has the edge here with a larger battery and more driving range.

When comparing the 69.2 kWh battery pack of the Hector Tomahawk EV to the 65 kWh battery pack of the Harrier EV, the Harrier EV has the upper hand on paper with more driving range and slightly more power and torque.

For performance enthusiasts, the Harrier EV can be had with a dual-motor setup that churns out a massive 504 Nm of torque, and combined with an AWD drivetrain, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds with the help of boost mode.

Considering the price gap between the two SUVs here, the battery pack on the Hector Tomahawk EV seems justified and equally good as the Harrier EV.

Rivals

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with electric SUVs like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9E, and Mahindra XEV 9S. It can also be an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7. The Hector Tomahawk EV is also expected to compete with the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

The Tata Harrier EV, however, competes with cars like Mahindra XEV 9E and XEV 9S, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, BYD Atto 3, and an in-house rival, the Tata Sierra EV.

CarDekho Says…

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV offer a similar combination of space, technology, and premium features, but take different approaches. The Tomahawk EV is the larger SUV overall and has the added advantage of a 7-seater option, while also being considerably more affordable, with prices (without BaaS) ranging from Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gets a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen and the option of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), further lowering its upfront cost.

The Harrier EV, however, offers a more comprehensive package when it comes to features and electric powertrain options. It gets a longer equipment list, two battery pack options, and an available dual-motor AWD setup, with the latter producing 504 Nm and enabling a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds with Boost mode. It also has a higher claimed range of up to 627 km, while the Tomahawk EV offers 517 km.

For buyers who want a spacious electric SUV with the flexibility of seven seats and a lower entry price, the Hector Tomahawk EV makes a strong case with its value-focused package. But if you want more features, greater range, multiple battery options, and the added performance and capability of AWD, the Harrier EV justifies its higher price tag.

Other Options To Consider

The Hector Tomahawk EV and Harrier EV are both great products in their respective domains. While the Harrier EV has already built a loyal fanbase in the country, the new Hector Tomahawk EV looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: