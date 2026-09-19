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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Tata Harrier EV Compared: Find Out Which Electric SUV Is Better In Terms Of Features, Powertrain, Price, And More

    Both cater to a similar audience, but they differ completely in their identities. Find out which one of the two you should buy.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 19, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 19, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 19, 2026 19:01 IST
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    MG Tomahawk EV Vs Tata Harrier EV

    JSW MG Motors has launched the all-new Hector Tomahawk EV in India, marking the debut of its latest electric SUV in India. The Hector Tomahawk can be had in both a PHEV and an EV iteration. What we have in today's comparison is the Tomahawk EV going against the Tata Harrier EV, which is also sold in petrol and diesel iterations. 

    While both electric SUVs cater to buyers looking for a practical, feature-loaded family SUV with modern technology and long driving ranges, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. So, in this report, we compare the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and safety, powertrain options, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

    Price 

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km to Rs 17.49 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km

    -

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh

    Rs. 21.79 lakh to Rs. 30.54 lakh 

     

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV can be had with a Battery as a Service (BaaS) package, which is currently not offered on the Harrier EV.

    • The Harrier EV starts at a higher Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 30.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. 

    • Top-spec variants of the Harrier EV are more expensive by around Rs 7.04 lakh. 

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV without the BaaS pack is cheaper by Rs 2.20 lakh. 

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at a lower Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

    • Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer. 

    • Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Difference

    Length 

    4745 mm

    4607 mm

    (+138 mm)

    Width 

    1850 mm

    2132 mm

    (-282 mm)

    Height 

    1770 mm

    1740 mm

    (+30 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2810 mm

    2741 mm

    (+69 mm)

    Boot space

    192 litres (7-seater) / 610 litres (5-seater)

    502 litres (5-seater)

    (+108 litres) (5-seater)

     

    • As seen in the comparison table, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in length, height, and wheelbase, which also means that it has a significantly more spacious cabin.

    MG Tomahawk EV Side
    Tata Harrier EV Side

    • The Harrier EV wins in the width comparison by a huge margin, something that can also be seen by its more SUV-ish stance, which is further enhanced with functional roof rails.

    MG Tomahawk EV Front
    Tata Harrier EV Front

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV can also be had in a 7-seater configuration, which is not the case with the Harrier EV.

    MG Tomahawk EV Third Row Seats
    Tata Harrier EV Rear Seats

    • In terms of boot space, comparing the space with 5 seats up, the Hector Tomahawk EV does have a significantly larger boot. 

     

    MG Tomahawk EV Boot Space
    Tata Harrier EV Boot Space

    Also considering the Mahindra XEV 9S? Check out our detailed comparison of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Mahindra XEV 9S here. 

    Colour Options 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    Pearl White 

    Pristine White 

    Aurora Silver

    Empowered Oxide 

    Starry Black

    Pure Grey

    Khakhi Green^

    Seaweed Green 

    Celadon Blue^

    Nainital Nocturne

    Shadow Gold

    		  

    ^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

    • Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours. 

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered in six different colours, which include Pearl White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Khakhi Green, Celadon Blue, and Shadow Gold.

    • The Harrier EV, on the other hand, is offered in five colours, which include Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, Seaweed Green, and Nainital Nocturne. 

    • All colours of the Harrier EV come with a blacked-out roof, while only two colours of the Hector Tomahawk EV get dual-tone paint schemes. 

    • The Harrier EV is also offered in a Stealth Edition with a Matte Stealth Black exterior colour. 

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    LED Headlamps

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    LED

    Illuminated Logo

    LED Taillamps

    Rear connected LED light strip

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    15.6-inch touchscreen

    14.53-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    8.8-inch digital display

    10.25-inch digital display

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    10-speaker Infinity 

    10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos

    Push-button start/stop

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (6-way)

    ✅ (6-way with memory)

    Co-driver powered seat adjustment 

    ✅ (4-way)

    ✅ (4-way)

    Boss mode on co-driver seat 

    ✅ (powered adjustment)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Voice Assistant 

    Karoke 

    ✅ 

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (single-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Automatic headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Keyless Entry

    Special modes

    Nap, Camp, Energise, Valet, Quiet, Pro Pet Mode

    Multi Drive Modes

    Traction Modes

    Off-road Assist

    Boost Mode

    Drift Mode

    Airbags 

    6

    7

    Parking Sensors 

    Front, side, and rear

    Front, side, and rear

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (540-Degree)

    Auto Park Assist

    Reverse Assist 

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Summon Mode

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ✅ 

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ 

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    V2L / V2V 

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    HD Rear View Mirror

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium speakers, a digital instrument cluster, a Level-2 ADAS, connected car tech, multiple parking cameras, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and an all-LED exterior lighting kit.

    MG Tomahawk EV Panoramic Sunroof
    Tata Harrier EV Powered Seats

    • The Tata Harrier EV does impress in this domain thanks to its additional list of features like traction modes, boost and drift modes, off-road assist, auto park assist, summon mode, boss mode, reverse assist, better sound system, dual-zone climate control, 7 airbags, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and an HD rear-view mirror.

    Tata Harrier EV HD IRVM

    • Tackling the long equipment list offered on the Harrier EV is difficult for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, with its only upper hand being a larger touchscreen infotainment. But the Tomahawk EV is fairly cheaper than the Harrier EV, making it a good overall package. 

    MG Tomahawk EV Infotainment Toucsreen
    Tata Harrier EV Infotainment Touchscreen

    • The Harrier EV has already secured a 5-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP, while the Hector Tomahawk EV is a new product and is yet to be tested.

    Drivetrain Options

    Speaking of powertrain options, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available only with one battery pack option; however, the Tata Harrier EV offers a diverse range of two battery pack options, with the larger battery also offering a choice of all-wheel drive. The battery pack on the Hector Tomahawk EV is slightly larger than the smaller one on the Harrier EV, with similar driving ranges. The Harrier does cost more, but it seems more accessible to people with different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Tata Harrier EV 

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    65 kWh

    75 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    2 (one on each axle)

    Power (PS)

    204 PS

    238 PS

    238 PS

    158 PS (front) 238 PS (rear)

    Torque (Nm)

    310 Nm

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm (combined)

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    517 km

    538 km

    627 km

    622 km

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    RWD: Rear-Wheel Drive;  AWD: All-Wheel Drive

    • Both cars offer strong battery pack options, but it is the Harrier EV’s lineup that has the edge here with a larger battery and more driving range. 

    • When comparing the 69.2 kWh battery pack of the Hector Tomahawk EV to the 65 kWh battery pack of the Harrier EV, the Harrier EV has the upper hand on paper with more driving range and slightly more power and torque. 

    Tata Harrier EV Digital Driver's Display

    • For performance enthusiasts, the Harrier EV can be had with a dual-motor setup that churns out a massive 504 Nm of torque, and combined with an AWD drivetrain, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds with the help of boost mode. 

    • Considering the price gap between the two SUVs here, the battery pack on the Hector Tomahawk EV seems justified and equally good as the Harrier EV. 

    The MG Hector Tomahawk is also available as a PHEV. Check out our EV vs PHEV comparison to know how the two differ.

     

    Rivals 

    The MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with electric SUVs like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9E, and Mahindra XEV 9S. It can also be an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7. The Hector Tomahawk EV is also expected to compete with the upcoming Tata Safari EV. 

    The Tata Harrier EV, however, competes with cars like Mahindra XEV 9E and XEV 9S, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, BYD Atto 3, and an in-house rival, the Tata Sierra EV.  

    CarDekho Says… 

    The MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV offer a similar combination of space, technology, and premium features, but take different approaches. The Tomahawk EV is the larger SUV overall and has the added advantage of a 7-seater option, while also being considerably more affordable, with prices (without BaaS) ranging from Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gets a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen and the option of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), further lowering its upfront cost.

     MG Tomahawk EV Front Quarter

    The Harrier EV, however, offers a more comprehensive package when it comes to features and electric powertrain options. It gets a longer equipment list, two battery pack options, and an available dual-motor AWD setup, with the latter producing 504 Nm and enabling a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds with Boost mode. It also has a higher claimed range of up to 627 km, while the Tomahawk EV offers 517 km.

     Tata Harrier EV Front Quarter

    For buyers who want a spacious electric SUV with the flexibility of seven seats and a lower entry price, the Hector Tomahawk EV makes a strong case with its value-focused package. But if you want more features, greater range, multiple battery options, and the added performance and capability of AWD, the Harrier EV justifies its higher price tag.

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Hector Tomahawk EV and Harrier EV are both great products in their respective domains. While the Harrier EV has already built a loyal fanbase in the country, the new Hector Tomahawk EV looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: 

    • Mahindra XEV 9E / XEV 9S: For their futuristic coupe-SUV and SUV designs, feature-loaded cabins, strong performance, and impressive range, while the XEV 95 also offers three-row seating.

    • Mahindra BE 6: For its sporty design, engaging driving experience, long range, and feature-loaded cabin, making it a compelling electric SUV for enthusiasts.

    • Kia Carens Clavis EV: Though not an SUV, the Carens Clavis EV is a well-rounded MPV with a spacious cabin, generous features, and a premium interior with good fit and finish.

    • Hyundai Creta Electric: For its familiar and practical SUV design, comfortable ride, feature-loaded cabin, and multiple battery options with a strong claimed range.

    • VinFast VF MPV 7: For its spacious three-row cabin, premium interiors, generous features, and long claimed range, making it a practical family-focused electric vehicle.

    • Tata Safari EV: The upcoming Safari EV could be a strong option for buyers wanting an electric SUV with three-row seating, a large luggage area, and the ability to comfortably accommodate a larger family.

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