With the highest car-selling season of the year settling down after all the festive and auspicious purchases set sales records, Tata Cars has decided to give its model lineup a small price hike. For multiple reasons, select Tata models will cost up to 0.5 percent more from next month. Here are all the details:

Price Hikes For Both ICE & EV Models

The year-end price hike includes both the ICE and EV portfolio of Tata Cars. According to its statement, the proposed price hike will make its cars up to 0.5 percent more expensive compared to the current prices. The price increase also depends on the variant and model, and the automaker is yet to disclose the full details of the products which will be affected by it. The revised prices will be effective from December 1 this year.

As a reason for this move, Tata Cars has stated rising input costs as the primary factor. This may be due to the recent geopolitical scenario, which has resulted in supply chain issues and rising oil prices. This is the third time that the carmaker is hiking prices for its products this year, with the last instance being as recent as September 2026. However, this is common among most manufacturers who, at the end of the year, adjust the prices of their models.

Tata has had a grand year in sales thanks to models like the Nexon and the Punch, which are the brand's biggest breadwinners. 2026 was also an action-packed year for the brand, with the launch of the Sierra EV, the Aeris, and multiple facelifts of other models.

Current Lineup Of Tata Cars

Currently, Tata Cars has a lineup of 16 models in its portfolio, across hatchback, sedan and SUV body styles. It also offers a wide range of EVs. Here is a look at the entire Tata range:

ICE EV Tiago Tiago EV Altroz Tigor EV Aeris Punch EV Punch Nexon EV Nexon Curvv EV Curvv Harrier EV Sierra Sierra EV Harrier - Safari -

What’s Next For Tata Cars

Tata Cars had an excellent festive season this year, with record sales numbers, and is frequently the second-highest-selling carmaker in India. Exciting times lie ahead for the brand, with major launches like the Safari EV and next-generation Nexon on the way. The brand is also expected to showcase a lot more of its future products and technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, slated to be held in February next year, including launching its luxury brand, Avinya, with its first product expected to debut shortly afterwards.

CarDekho Says…

The minor price hike announced to take place next month is usually to keep up with rising costs. However, it is not common for manufacturers to revise the prices for the third time in a single year. However, despite inflation, it does not seem to deter customers, and sales keep being strong for Tata.

The previous two price hikes by Tata included a 1.5 percent in July and a Rs 25,000 increase in August, depending on the model. However, if you have missed out on the recent festive offers, now is the best time to grab yourself a Tata car if you’re shopping for one.

Which is your favourite Tata car? Let us know in the comments below.