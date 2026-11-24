As the launch of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift is approaching sooner rather than later, some dealerships have started taking unofficial bookings ahead of its introduction on December 11! Dealer sources have also informed us that deliveries are expected to begin from late January/early February onwards.

Exterior

Volkswagen has already revealed the exterior design of the Virtus and changes are minor. The face of the Virtus gets a tweaked bumper design, which is covered with black accents and features a diamond-like design pattern at the bottom side of the bumper. Additionally, the halogen fog lamps of the outgoing car have been replaced with LED units.

Moving to the side, the side profile mainly stays the same, but you do get newly styled 16-inch alloy wheels. The sportier GT Plus Sport variant (pictured here) will sit on black rims, while the standard variants will get dual-tone rims. Apart from that, one can also expect some new colours to be part of the palette.

The rear end of the Virtus facelift is also largely familiar, as it gets similar-looking taillights (albeit with reworked internals) and a boot-lip spoiler. It also gets black accents on the lower side of the rear bumper, along with a diamond-like pattern that helps you differentiate between the current and the facelifted Virtus.

Interior

Unfortunately, there are no updates regarding the interior of the Volkswagen Virtus facelift. However, just as the story is from the outside, the interior of the Virtus facelift is expected to get minor updates. You can certainly expect a similar dashboard layout along with new cabin color themes which should give it a breath of fresh air.

Disclaimer - Current Volkswagen Virtus Picture Used For Reference

Features

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift is expected to come with new features like a new 10.25-inch digital driver display, along with an updated 10.1-inch infotainment display that is expected to come with in-built Google AI. Other than that, the Virtus facelift is expected to retain features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker sound system, 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and rear AC vents.

Disclaimer - Current Volkswagen Virtus Picture Used For Reference

It would also be nice if Volkswagen would offer rear massaging seats, a feature that is found in the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq.

Safety Features

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift’s safety list is set to come with the addition of a 360-degree surround camera, along with front parking sensors. Besides that, it is expected to retain safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Disclaimer - Current Volkswagen Virtus Picture Used For Reference

Powertrain

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift will continue with the same engine options: a 1-litre and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the 1-litre engine option will now get a new transmission in the form of an 8-speed automatic transmission, while retaining the 6-speed manual transmission. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DSG

- MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission, DSG - Dual Clutch Transmission

Expected Price and Rivals

The Volkswagen Virtus facelift’s price is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh. It will continue to lock horns with the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and the Hyundai Verna.

CarDekho Says…

While updates are minor, it will help give the Volkswagen Virtus a breath of fresh air. The styling is typical Volkswagen with sharp cuts and creases that give it a sharp look. And the expected features addition will make its package complete. Its punchy engines along with the well-balanced ride and handling manners make it an enthusiast's favourite. If you are eyeing to bring the Virtus facelift home, we would advise you to check with your closest Volkswagen dealer and reserve one so you can bring it home at the earliest.