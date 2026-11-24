Toyota is all set to launch the facelifted version of the popular Innova Hycross tomorrow, almost four years after the MPV first went on sale. The Innova nameplate needs no introduction, and every version of it has been a favourite with family buyers and fleet operators alike, thanks to its comfortable seating and strong powertrain options. The facelift is expected to make it even more appealing, with a big change likely to happen under the hood.

Ahead of its official debut, here is what we expect from the facelift:

Design

As per a teaser, the front end is expected to get an update, featuring a redesigned grille and new DRLs that look similar to the ones on the Taisor subcompact SUV. Spy shots seen earlier suggest the new styling will be in line with the latest Hilux. We could also see some tweaks in the front bumper.

In profile, you can expect the MPV to get refreshed alloy wheels. It will continue to get chrome door handles. The teaser had revealed black-finished ORVMs that add a hint of sportiness. The overall silhouette will remain unchanged.

At the rear, the facelift will come with a shark-fin antenna and we also expect the lighting elements to get a slight change, in line with the tweaks at the front.

With the facelift, Toyota might also add a few new colour shades to the existing palette, which includes Silver Metallic, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Super White, and Attitude Black Mica.

Interior

Inside, we expect the facelifted version of the Hycross to get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It will continue to be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with captain seats offered with the 6-seater version.

While the overall dashboard design and layout is expected to be on similar lines as the outgoing model, we expect it to get a slightly different interior colour scheme to keep things fresh.

Expected Features & Safety

Apart from offering larger and crisper 12.3-inch screens, Toyota is expected to carry over the current features, including an 8-way powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a 13-speaker JBL sound system, automatic dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

However, there are chances of Toyota introducing some extra features in the second row, especially amenities like ventilated seats or massage seats.

For safety, it will likely continue with the same kit. This will include a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Innova Hycross scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and we expect the facelift to retain this rating.

Expected Powertrain Options

In terms of powertrain options, we expect the Innova Hycross facelift to carry forward its 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 2-litre petrol strong-hybrid powertrains. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre petrol-hybrid Power 171 PS 189 PS (Combined) Torque 204 Nm 191 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT – continuously variable transmission, e-CVT – electronically controlled CVT

With the facelift, the Japanese carmaker could also introduce a new flex-fuel powertrain, which is likely to be based on the strong-hybrid powertrain.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Innova Hycross facelift could be launched from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 1 lakh more than the current version. It will compete with its badge-engineered twin, the Maruti Invicto, which could also receive an update in the near future. It will continue to be a more premium and larger alternative to the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Rumion, Maruti Ertiga and XL6, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

Set to launch tomorrow, the Innova Hycross facelift could keep the MPV fresh with a sharper design and some more new features inside. The probable introduction of the new flex-fuel powertrain is the biggest talking point, but the strong hybrid will remain the pick for most buyers. With prices expected to increase slightly, you should also check out the existing stock and look for an attractive deal.

The Hycross will continue to be one of the most popular choices among those who seek reliability, performance, and a spacious cabin. Stay tuned, as we will be covering every detail of the updated version.

All images used are of the current Toyota Innova Hycross