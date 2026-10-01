Mahindra Thar OG EMI Calculator: EMI, Down Payment & Interest For 3, 4, 5 & 7 Years

The Mahindra Thar, now called the Thar OG, has received an update which brings a tweaked design, revised interiors, some additional features, retuned powertrains and updated suspension, along with the new nameplate. And with this update, the popular off-roader has become more premium and more comfortable, making it more desirable as well. Check out all the details of the Mahindra Thar OG in this launch article.

If you are planning to buy the top-spec ZXT 4WD diesel automatic variant of the Thar OG by taking a loan, we have calculated how much EMI you’ll need to pay every month for multiple different tenures. For reference, the on-road price of the top-spec Thar OG in New Delhi is Rs 22.82 lakh.

Variant Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2-litre Diesel AT 4WD On-road price (New Delhi) Rs 22.82 lakh Down payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 4.6 lakh Loan amount Rs 18.22 lakh Interest rate 9.5%

We have taken the down payment as Rs 4.60 lakh, which is around 20 percent of the total cost. We will keep the interest rate at 9.5 percent (which is considered standard), and calculate the EMIs and interest for the period of 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, and 7 years.

Disclaimer: The monthly EMI you’ll have to pay varies depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. Also, the interest rate offered on car loans can differ based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For exact details, please contact your nearest dealership and bank.

You can check out this article for the booking process and delivery details of the Mahindra Thar OG.

3 Year Tenure

If you opt for a 3-year loan tenure (36 months), the monthly EMI for the Thar OG will stand at Rs 58,351.

Down Payment: Rs 4.6 Lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 58,351

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 25.61 Lakh (Including Interest)

Recommended For: People who do not want to pay a lot of interest and finish the tenure early.

4 Year Tenure

If you add another year to your tenure and pay EMI for a period of 48 months, your monthly EMI will come down to Rs 45,765.

Down Payment: Rs 4.6 Lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 45,765

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 26.57 Lakh (Including Interest)

Recommended For: People who want to reduce the monthly EMI by a significant margin without a major increase in interest.

5 Year Tenure

For a loan period of 5 years (60 months), your monthly EMI for the top-spec Thar OG will be Rs 38,257.

Down Payment: Rs 4.6 Lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 38,257

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 27.55 Lakh (Including Interest)

Recommended For: People who want a longer tenure with less monthly EMI, and do not mind the high interest which needs to be paid.

7 Year Tenure

If you opt for the longest tenure available, which is 7 years (84 months), your monthly EMI will be reduced to Rs 29,772.

Down Payment: Rs 4.6 Lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 29,772

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 29.61 Lakh (Including Interest)

Recommended For: Those who want the minimum EMI and the maximum possible repayment time.

About The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG

Less than a year since the launch of the facelifted second-generation Thar, the Thar OG has been introduced by Mahindra with cosmetic tweaks, added features and stronger powertrains. It retains its iconic styling, but adds a new grille, all LED lighting and a new set of 19-inch alloy wheels to infuse some freshness.

Inside, the Thar OG now gets dual-tone leatherette upholstery and rear side armrests with cupholders to make the experience feel more premium. It also gains features such as a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop and drive modes, while also being equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay and a 6-speaker sound system.

Safety has gotten a big boost with 6 airbags and front parking sensors. It also gets hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), rear parking sensors, rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Under the hood, it remains powered by 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines, with a 2-litre turbo-petrol option on offer too. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 162 PS 152 PS 119 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT Drivetrain RWD, 4WD RWD/4WD RWD

*MT-Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar OG retails in the price range of Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Jimny.

CarDekho Says…

If you are planning to buy any other car, you can use the CarDekho EMI Calculator feature on our website for different models and their respective variants, and the prices can be adjusted to your city. Since the festive season is not far away, brands will start offering discounts and other benefits on their products, so this is the best time to start looking for the car you want to buy and its EMI plans.