5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG: Pros & Cons Explained

Mahindra recently updated its iconic Thar SUV with a new ‘OG’ suffix, new features and cosmetic tweaks. However, the big news is a reworked ‘M-GLYDE’ platform, which has significantly improved the driving experience. Now that we have driven the SUV, here are some things we learnt, and how much difference the upgrades have made in the Thar OG:

A Sharper Style Icon

The signature ‘two-box’ silhouette is what has defined the Thar brand till date. With this update, Mahindra hasn’t shaken the boat too much when it comes to styling, but new elements like the grille, bumpers and LED lighting certainly add to the freshness and give it a contemporary look that just takes its ‘iconic’ status further. The larger 19-inch alloy wheels also add a lot of character.

More Power, Easier Drive

When the second-generation Thar launched back in 2020, a big highlight was its wide range of powertrain options, with each one offering stellar levels of performance. Six years later, this statement still holds true. While the engine options remain unchanged, the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel see significant performance gains, and even the smaller 1.5-litre diesel has enough grunt for all kinds of usage. Not just this, but the Thar OG also swaps out the older hydraulic power steering (HPS) unit for a new electronic power steering (EPS) that is far easier to use overall.

A Driver’s Car (Only)

As fun and adventurous as the Thar OG is, comfort or family-friendliness is neither its forte nor its focus. The two-door body style still limits practicality, and despite the much-improved ride quality, courtesy of the Pentalink rear suspension with DAVINCI dampers, it’s still not what you’d call ideal.

Enhanced Capability

An off-roader SUV is truly only as good as its performance when the going gets rough. The Thar OG has never struggled in this aspect, but there are some neat technologies that have been added to the package to push the envelope further. Starting with the electronic differential lock (EDL), which presents as a much more useful upgrade over the mechanical unit on offer before; no longer do you have to wait to get stuck for it to activate. You also get terrain modes now that help with recovery in slippery conditions.

Missing Modernities

For the off-roading community, the Thar OG is almost sacred, and the SUV sticks close to its core philosophy, rejecting a lot of modern features that have become common these days. Yes, some upgrades in this department surely improve day-to-day life, like the wireless charger, front parking sensors and drive modes. But there’s plenty to miss as well if you look at its price tag. Some things that come to mind include automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and even wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

CarDekho Says…

Subtle and meaningful updates have made the Thar OG enrich its rich legacy, and this update is a much-welcome move from Mahindra, which has also ensured to not deviate from the core values that drive the Thar brand forward. The SUV is now a little bit easier to drive, a lot more capable, and a little bit better to look at as well, and quite frankly, unapologetic about what it is, and that is something that will certainly appeal to its target audience.

What are your thoughts on the new Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!