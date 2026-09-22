2026 Mahindra Thar OG Facelift: Booking Process And Delivery Timeline Explained!

Mahindra has brought an update to its popular ladder-frame SUV, the Mahindra Thar OG, with a host of new features while keeping the design largely unchanged, save for one subtle exterior tweak.

If you're planning to bring this big SUV home, here's everything you need to know about booking the updated Mahindra Thar OG. So, let’s take a closer look at the booking process:

How To Book Your Mahindra Thar OG Facelift?

For online booking, visit Mahindra’s official website and go to the booking section. Then follow the steps below:

Under the SUVs section, select the model - Mahindra Thar OG.

Pick your preferred fuel, transmission, and exterior colour.

Then, Mahindra will ask you to select your nearest or preferred dealer so that you can get the delivery from there.

Select your financing option, and if you are exchanging your old vehicle, also enter that information.

Review your entered information and correct it if anything needs to be changed.

You can then proceed to pay the booking amount online to confirm your reservation.

Dealership Booking Process

You can also book the Mahindra Thar OG Facelift by visiting your nearest Mahindra dealership.

A salesperson will provide a complete walkaround of the SUV.

You can request a detailed explanation of features and specifications.

Interested buyers can also schedule a test drive.

Share your personal details for registration purposes.

Finalise the variant and colour.

Pay the booking amount to reserve your new Mahindra Thar OG.

Do note: Before finalising your booking, we recommend taking your family along to the showroom since they will also be spending time in the car. It is also advisable to check cancellation policies, finance options, and estimated delivery timelines with your chosen dealership, as waiting periods may vary depending on the colour selected.

Delivery Timeline

The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar OG are expected to begin sometime later this month. The waiting period will also depend on the colour option and the variant you opt for, and the dealership you choose.

Important Point! The prices announced for the new Thar OG are currently introductory and are applicable for deliveries till November 30, 2026.

2026 Mahindra Thar OG: Overview

With this update, Mahindra Thar OG continues to offer a bulky, boxy SUV stance, along with new LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, an updated grille design, and new LED fog lamps.

The front bumpers are also redesigned, and the position of the fog lamps is shifted up below the turn indicators. On the profile, it has only one noticeable change, which is the design of dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Thar OG features a floating 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker sound system, electronically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, electric power steering (EPS), and manual climate control.

In terms of safety, the Thar gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic locking differential, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a built-in roll cage.

Powertrain Options

The updated Mahindra Thar OG continues to offer the same powertrain choices, comprising a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which are available with a manual and automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive setup.

Here are the detailed specifications of the powertrain offered:

Engine 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol Power 152 PS 118 PS 162 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD RWD RWD, 4WD

*MT-Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

The Thar OG also gets the pentalink rear suspension, along with frequency-dependent dampers (FDD), and even gets drive modes such as sand, snow and mud.

Price & Rivals

The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG is priced at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While it does not have a direct rival, it does compete with the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Jimny.