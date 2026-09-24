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    Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha 3-Door: Battle Of Two Homegrown Off-roaders

    Both off-roaders are purpose-built machines made to tackle tough terrains with ease, but while one feels properly industrial, the other feels a little more refined and lifestyle-oriented.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 24, 2026 15:50 IST
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    Published OnSep 24, 2026 15:48 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 24, 2026 15:50 IST
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    Mahindra Thar OG Vs Force Gurkha

    The Mahindra Thar OG is a nameplate that needs no introduction. Inspired by another global legend, the Thar has always been the go-to choice for people who like adventure and want their cars to be butch and capable. And while those traits of capability have always been true in the case of the Thar, Mahindra has given it an extensive upgrade with promises to make it a little more usable and comfortable to use on a daily basis. 

    So how does the 2026 Thar OG's package now compare to the Force Gurkha, which is another very focused and purpose-built off-roader?

    Price

    Model

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Force Gurkha

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 16.31 lakh

    • Mahindra offers a variety of variants, engines, transmission and drivetrain options with the Thar OG, and as a result, the starting price of the new Thar is a lot less than what the Force Gurkha is priced at. 

    • At the top end, the Thar is around 2.6 lakhs more expensive than the first Gurkha owing to its wider range of equipment and safety features. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Force Gurkha

    Difference

    Length

    3,995 mm

    3,965 mm

    +30 mm

    Width

    1,870 mm

    1,865 mm

    + 5 mm

    Height

    1,855 mm

    2,080 mm 

    (-225 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,450 mm

    2,400 mm

    +50 mm

    Ground Clearance

    232 mm

    233 mm

    (-1 mm)

    • Both the Thar OG and Gurkha are tall and boxy SUVs. They may not have much in terms of length, but the ruggedness in their styling gives them a strong road presence.

    Mahindra Thar OG Front
    Force Gurkha Front

    • The Mahindra Thar has an advantage in terms of length, width and wheelbase. While the difference in length is still noticeable, the difference in width is negligible.

    Mahindra Thar OG Side
    Force Gurkha Side

    • Although the new Thar OG sits higher than before, it still falls short of the Gurkha in terms of ground clearance, but by only 1 mm.

    Mahindra Thar OG Rear
    Force Gurkha Rear

    • The biggest difference between the two cars in terms of dimensions is in the height parameter, where the Gurkha has a big advantage over the Thar OG. 

    If you also want to know how it compares with the older Thar, check out this story.

    Off-road Stats

    It would be unfair to compare the two off-roaders without comparing their off-road stats. So here are the approach, breakover, and departure angles of both vehicles: 

    Parameter

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Force Gurkha

    Difference

    Approach Angle

    40 degrees

    39 degrees

    +1 degrees

    Breakover Angle

    26.4 degrees

    28 degrees

    (-1.6 degrees)

    Departure Angle

    36 degrees

    37 degrees

    (-1 degree)

    Water wading capacity

    650 mm

    700 mm

    (-50 mm)

    • Thanks to the higher ground clearance of the Gurkha, it has a better breakover and departure angle than the Thar. It only has 1° less of an approach angle compared to the Thar. 

    • You also get a better water wading capacity in the Force Gurkha thanks to a snorkel, which lets the car breathe even if the bonnet gets submerged in water. This will be useful when our urban cities go underwater with just 5 minutes of heavy rainfall.

    Colour Options

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Force Gurkha

    Everest White

    Green

    Galaxy Grey

    Red

    Tango Red

    White

    Deep Forest

    Black

    Stealth Black

    -

    Battleship Grey

    -

    Jeans Blue

    -

    Artemis Silver

    -

    • The colour options and even the choice of names for the colour options are pretty simple in the Force Gurkha, with 4 shades to choose from.

    • In the Thar OG, not only do you get more color options, but you also get various degrees of grey and dark tones to choose from. 

    • The Thar naturally has a black roof, while you don't get any dual-tone options in the Gurkha. 

    Features

    Feature

    Mahindra Thar OG 

    Force Gurkha

    LED Headlamps

    ✅(Projector)

    ✅ (Reflector)

    LED DRLs

    Front fog lamps

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(Halogen)

    Alloy wheels

    19-inch diamond-cut alloys

    18-inch dual-tone

    Roof Rails

    ❌ 

    Side step

    ✅ 

    LED Taillamps

    ❌ 

    Cabin theme

    Brown and black

    Black

    Upholstery

    Leatherette 

    Fabric

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    ❌ 

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    ❌ (Tilt only)

    Infotainment

    10.25-inch touchscreen 

    9-inch touchscreen

    Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wired)

    ✅(wired)

    Android Auto

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wired)

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with coloured MID

    Semi-digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ❌ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker (4 speaker + 2 tweeters)

    4-speaker

    Cruise Control

    ❌ 

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ❌ 

    Keyless entry

    ❌ 

    Front Armrest

    ✅ (Individual)

    Rear Armrest

    ✅ (Side only)

    ✅ 

    Airbags

    6

    2

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Rear only)

    Parking Camera

    Rear-view only 

    Rear-view only

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ❌ 

    Rear wiper and washer

    ✅ 

    Rear defogger

    Hill hold assist

    ❌ 

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • The comparison might have been closed up until now, but it is very clear which is the more feature-loaded vehicle here.

    • In the Gurkha, you only get the absolute basics. The cabin feels utilitarian with a dark theme and fabric upholstery. In the Thar OG, however, you get some feel-good features and rich materials like leatherette seats; things that you expect in a modern car.

    Force Gurkha Interior

    • The tech package in the Thar OG is significantly better, with a bigger screen, better resolution, and a better user interface. In comparison, the Gurkha’s screen feels aftermarket and very basic.

    Mahindra Thar OG Interiro

    • With this facelift, Mahindra has improved the safety package of the Thar. As a result, you now get 6 airbags instead of 2 in the Gurkha. The Thar also offers features like all-wheel disc brakes, a rear wiper and washer with defogger over the Gurkha.

    Mahindra Thar OG Rear Disc Brake
    Force Gurkha Front Disc Brakes

    Powertrain Options

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Force Gurkha

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2.2-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.6-litre diesel

    Power

    119 PS

    152 PS

    162 PS

    140 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    330 Nm

    320 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    RWD/4WD

    4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    • The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG offers you the option of two diesel engines and one turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha is a diesel-only offering.

    Mahindra Thar OG Engine

    • The Gurkha might have a bigger engine purely in terms of displacement, but everything else, including the power, torque, and transmission options, are more in the Thar OG with its bigger 2.2-litre diesel.

    Force Gurkha Gearbox

    • In the Thar OG, you also get rear-wheel-drive powertrains with all the engine options, while the Force Gurkha is a four-wheel-drive SUV only.

    Mahindra Thar OG 4x4 badge
    Force Gurkha 4x4x4 badge

    • The convenience of an automatic is only available with the bigger diesel and turbo-petrol engines of the Thar. The Gurkha is a manual-only SUV.

    CarDekho Says…

    We know for a fact that both cars are very capable when it comes to going off-road and taking you places where other cars can't. Sure, on paper the Gurkha might have better angles and even better water wading capacity, but the difference isn't night and day. 

    However, the difference between the two cars in terms of the equipment they offer, in terms of how the cabin feels from inside, the materials, and the design that the car makers have used does vary significantly. The Gurkha feels properly industrial and purpose-built, and while the Thar is purpose-built as well, it does infuse some creature comforts and feel-good features to make the cabin feel slightly less utilitarian. It's a matter of an old-school off-roader versus a new, modern off-roader. 

    Force Gurkha Front Quarter

    The Thar OG also lets you choose between different engine, transmission, and drivetrain pairings, all available across a wide spectrum of price ranges. Whereas you are pretty limited with the Gurkha with the diesel manual powertrain. 

    Mahindra Thar OG Front Quarter

    So this on-paper battle definitely tilts in the favour of the new Mahindra Thar OG, but in the real world things can be different. The character and the rawness of the Gurkha is something that only a few other cars offer in today's filtered world. Stay tuned for that comparison. 

    Until then, here's another SUV that you can consider:

    Maruti Jimny: A compact off-roader that has all the hardcore hardware to go anywhere but also infuses practicality with 5 doors and offers a more comfortable ride in the city.

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