2026 Tata Aeris Teased, Launch Date Confirmed: New Tigor Replacement To Get A Purple Colour?

After our exclusive scoop last week, Tata Cars (previously known as Tata Motors) has now released the first teaser of its upcoming sedan, which will be known as the Aeris. Essentially a replacement for the Tigor, the sub-4 metre sedan will be based on the same platform, but will carry a rehashed design and a few new features as well. But before that, let’s see what the teaser shows:

2026 Tata Aeris Teaser: What Does It Reveal?

In previous patent drawings, we had already seen the design of the Aeris, and now this teaser gives us our first look ever at how it could look in its final form. While this teaser does not reveal much, we can see that it will get LED reflector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps and a gloss-black grille.

Furthermore, we can also see that it could feature a rather unique Purple colour option, which is unlike anything its rivals currently offer.

Tata Aeris Purple Colour: Is It Confirmed? While the Purple colour scheme does look radical and unconventional, this is not the first time we have seen the hue on a Tata car. The 2023 Nexon facelift had a similar colour option on offer, although due to low demand, it was discontinued later.

About The 2026 Tata Aeris

Besides this teaser, we do know that the Aeris will carry a refreshed look to differentiate it from the Tigor that it will replace. Its ‘notchback’ proportions will be maintained, although you can expect a new fascia with a slimmer grille and a larger lower air dam.

*AI-generated render for representation

Towards the side, it will get ‘Aeris’ badging on the bottom edge of the front doors, while a new alloy wheel design will keep it standing apart. The rear-end is characterised by connected LED taillamps, a resculpted tailgate and a new bumper. From the back, the sedan resembles its larger coupe-SUV sibling, the Curvv.

*AI-generated render for representation

The sedan’s interior remains under wraps, although it will likely borrow its dashboard and steering wheel from the Tiago facelift, which launched earlier this year and is based on the same platform. Features on offer could include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat and power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs.

Its safety factor is also expected to be strong, with 6 airbags likely to be standard. It is also expected to include safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2026 Tata Aeris Expected Powertrain Options

The Aeris is likely to borrow its powertrains from the Tigor and Tiago, with 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engine options with manual and AMT gearbox options. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission (automatic)

*Image of Tata Tiago for representation

Tata Aeris Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

This teaser of the Aeris confirms its launch for September 25. It is likely to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aeris will rival cars like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

Back in 2008, Tata Motors actually created the sub-4 metre sedan segment with its Indigo CS, and now nearly two decades later, we are witnessing a new product from the brand that brings a lot of style to a segment usually deemed boring and lacking flair. In this era of SUVs, it is encouraging to see Tata Cars consistently refreshing its sedan lineup. However, we will only know for sure if it stands out in the segment in terms of sales later this month.

What do you think of the new Aeris sedan? Let us know in the comments below!