2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Expected Updates

The Thar 3-door has been waiting for an update for a while, and finally, it is getting a facelift tomorrow. Thanks to the Thar Roxx, which carries more modern features compared to the current Thar, we expect a few of these Roxx’s features to carry over to the upcoming facelifted Thar. Here’s everything you can expect in the Thar facelift launching tomorrow:

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: LED Lighting

One of the features which makes the current Thar feel outdated is the old-school halogen reflector headlamps, even for the top variant. Based on Mahindra’s teaser and the spy shots online, the facelift will get the Roxx’s LED lighting setup. This will include LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and LED turn indicators.

Though this is not a major functional upgrade over the conventional lamps, these will give the Thar a much-needed modern feel.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Updated Front Grille

The current Thar carries a bold 6-slatted grille which is finished in chrome. While it looked modern back in 2020, 6 years later, this is begging for a modern look. And with relief, we can tell you that the latest teasers show a new design for the grille with a body-coloured finish.

This will help to bring the design of the Thar and the Thar Roxx closer to each other.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: New Bumper Design

Spy shots indicate that the facelift’s bumper has been updated with a cleaner design. Although we don’t have a clear picture of it as of today, they also reveal that the Thar gets a front fog lamp delete. The current Thar gets halogen fog lamps on the bumper, while we don’t think the facelift is going to carry the same.

Moreover, the new bumper looks like a single-piece design as opposed to the current split black and grey design. Also notice the extra camo patch on the front grille, which hides the 'Thar' branding that is new to the facelift.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: New Alloy Wheels

One of the unique identities of the Thar is the chunky 10-spoke alloy wheels. While it will retain the same theme, the new design looks edgier and updated.

It remains to be seen if they will retain the old single-tone grey colour or give it a dual-tone finish like in the Thar Roxx.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Updated Interior Switches

Another minor update in the interior, as per the teaser, is the updated switches for the hazard lights, passenger airbag and traction control.

The current Thar gets regular buttons, while the facelift will get toggles, which were introduced in the recently facelifted Scorpio N. While they don’t bring any functional updates, they are a visual update nonetheless.

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This will be less than a Rs 20,000 price hike compared to the current Thar.

The Thar does not have direct rivals. However, alternatives in the similar SUV category include the Maruti Jimny, Force Gurkha 3-door and the Thar’s 5-door sibling, the Thar Roxx.

CarDekho Says…

The 3-door SUV space is for the niche audience looking for a lifestyle vehicle or an off-road toy. And so, the Thar, being a 3-door SUV, is not practical enough for family use and lacks enough comfort for long-distance travel. But it makes up for itself in sheer style and off-road appeal, which the Thar customer is looking for.

Today, the current Thar is lacking in modern styling elements and feel-good features, like a wireless charger and automatic climate control. We hope that the facelift will address this to a good extent. However, thanks to the LED lighting, updated grille and subtle interior updates, it will help to modernise the Thar.

And for those looking for more comfort and practicality, they always have the option of the Thar Roxx, which is larger and more spacious.

What are you expecting from the Thar facelift? Let us know in the comments.

Source