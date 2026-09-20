Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient ICE Maruti Suzuki Cars You Can Buy Today

Fuel efficiency is one of the key factors many buyers consider when choosing a new car, as better mileage can help keep everyday running costs in check. Maruti Suzuki has several models that focus on fuel efficiency, including small hatchbacks, a compact sedan, and SUVs that use strong-hybrid technology.

If you are planning to buy a fuel-efficient Maruti Suzuki car, this list covers the five models with the highest claimed mileage currently on sale in India. The ranking is based on the highest claimed fuel-efficiency figure offered with each model.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 28.65 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

Price: Rs 16.42 lakh (strong-hybrid); prices start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris takes the top spot on this list, thanks to its strong-hybrid powertrain that delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor and an e-CVT automatic transmission, with the setup producing a combined 116 PS and 144 Nm. The strong-hybrid system can also run the SUV in EV mode under suitable conditions, helping improve efficiency further.

Apart from the strong-hybrid setup, the Victoris is also available with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG option. The petrol engine produces 103 PS and 139 Nm, while the CNG version makes 88 PS and 122 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with the petrol engine, while the CNG version gets a 5-speed manual.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 27.97 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

Price: Rs 16.68 lakh (strong-hybrid), prices start from Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes next with a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl from its strong-hybrid powertrain. Like the Victoris, the Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an e-CVT automatic transmission, producing 116 PS and 144 Nm. The strong-hybrid setup can switch between petrol and electric power depending on driving conditions.

The Grand Vitara is also available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mid-hybrid technology, which can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available, generating 88 PS in CNG mode.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 25.24 kmpl (MT), 26 kmpl (AMT)

Prices start from Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The most fuel-efficient Maruti hatchback on this list is the Celerio, which delivers a claimed mileage of up to 26 kmpl with its automatic transmission option. It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine that produces 69 PS and 91 Nm, and is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The manual variants offer a slightly lower claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl.

The Celerio is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, giving buyers another powertrain option. Its compact dimensions and small engine also make it well suited to everyday city driving.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 24.8 kmpl (MT), 25.75 kmpl (AMT)

Prices start from Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 25.75 kmpl, making it the second-most fuel-efficient hatchback on this list. It gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 PS and 112 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission.

The AMT version delivers the higher claimed mileage figure of 25.75 kmpl, while the manual variants return up to 24.8 kmpl. The Swift is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which is available with the 5-speed manual and the 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

Prices start from Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rounds off this list with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 25.71 kmpl. Similar to its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox, with the latter offering the higher claimed mileage figure.

Maruti also offers the Dzire with a factory-fitted CNG kit, giving it another fuel-efficient powertrain option. Its compact-sedan body style adds more boot space while keeping the car easy to drive in the city.

CarDekho Says…

Maruti Suzuki's lineup has a mix of efficient powertrains across different segments, with strong-hybrid technology helping its SUVs achieve the highest claimed mileage figures on this list. At the same time, its smaller hatchbacks and sedan continue to offer impressive fuel efficiency with conventional petrol and CNG powertrains.

So, if fuel efficiency is one of your top priorities, which of these five Maruti models would you consider? Let us know in the comments below.