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    2026 Kia Carens CNG & Carens Clavis CNG Launched: Prices Start At Rs 12.12 Lakh!

    Petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, EV and now CNG; there’s a Carens out there for every kind of buyer!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 19, 2026 00:59 IST
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    Published OnSep 18, 2026 20:13 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 19, 2026 00:59 IST
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    Kia Carens CNG & Carens Clavis CNG

    Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited Carens and Carens Clavis with factory-fitted CNG kits in India. The carmaker had previously showcased these at the Kia Inspiration Day 2026 event, and later also confirmed certain details. Now, these versions have been introduced to cater to buyers of lower-spec variants who want an economical fuel option. Here are all the details you need to know:

    Price & Variants

    The Carens CNG is available in a single Premium (O) variant, while the Carens Clavis CNG gets a choice of HTE and HTE(O) trims. Here is their detailed pricing:

    Kia Carens CNG

    Kia Carens Clavis CNG

    Variant

    Price

    Variant

    Price

    Premium(O) MT

    Rs 12.12 lakh

    HTE MT

    Rs 12.39 lakh

    -

    -

    HTE(O) MT

    Rs 13.35 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom

    • The Carens CNG is priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over its corresponding petrol-only variant.

    • For the more premium Carens Clavis CNG, the premium stays identical at Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding petrol-only versions.

    • Bookings for both cars are open across official dealerships and through the official Kia website.

    2026 Kia Carens CNG & Carens Clavis CNG: What Has Changed?

    The addition of the factory-fitted CNG kit has resulted in a few new features that are common across both the MPVs. These include a DTE (Distance To Empty) gauge for CNG integrated in the 4.2-inch TFT MID in the instrument cluster, an internal CNG fuel change switch, a retuned suspension to accommodate the extra weight and a revised recline angle for the third row of seats as well.

    Kia Carens CNG
    Kia Carens Clavis CNG

    Besides these changes, both MPVs remain identical to their petrol-only trims when it comes to equipment levels. 7-seater layouts are standard too. Notably, the CNG versions also retain the spare tyre despite the space taken up by the bi-fuel kit.

    Powertrain Figures

    Under the hood, this CNG kit is based on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been offered on both MPVs since launch. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    115 PS (Petrol)/ 96 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    144 Nm (Petrol)/ 123 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission

    Kia Carens Clavis CNG

    As seen above, running the cars on CNG results in a drop in performance levels to the tune of 19 PS and 21 Nm.

    Rivals

    The Carens and Carens Clavis rival MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

    CarDekho Says…

    Popular amongst fleet operators and private buyers alike, the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG finally offer a more economical powertrain option for buyers on a tight budget. Given the recent rise in the popularity of CNG as a fuel, we are sure that both MPVs will find plenty of takers, and the Rs 1 lakh price premium also seems reasonable, especially considering the large 60-litre CNG tank on offer.

    At the same time though, with other brands in the same space rolling our underbody and dual-cylinder technology, we wish Kia did the same, alongside offering an automatic transmission option paired to the powertrain. The CNG kit could also further its appeal in a long way by introducing it in higher variants as well.

    What do you think of the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Kia Carens CNG & Carens Clavis CNG Launched: Prices Start At Rs 12.12 Lakh!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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