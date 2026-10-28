Hyundai Bayon vs Skoda Kushaq Compared: Which Compact SUV Suits You The Best?

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If the compact SUV segment was not already populated enough, it has gained another competitor by the name of the Hyundai Bayon. The Korean carmaker has launched its Bayon SUV at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and it shares a lot of similarities with its sibling Creta, which sits in the same segment.

However, the Bayon does not rival all models in the compact SUV space, as this segment itself has models of varying sizes. The Hyundai Bayon competes with the smaller models in this space, and one of its main rivals is the Skoda Kushaq, which also got a facelift recently.

So if you’re planning to upgrade to a compact SUV, but don’t want to go for the more expensive options, these two models may be the perfect fit for you. But both of them cater to different needs, and one will suit your needs better than the other. To find out which one you should pick, we have done a detailed comparison to break down what both of them have to offer.

Price

Here are prices for both SUVs:

Model Hyundai Bayon Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 18 Lakh Rs 10.69 Lakh To Rs 19.19 Lakh

To start it off, the Hyundai Bayon has a lower starting and a lower top-spec price compared to the Kushaq, which does make it more accessible. However, these prices are introductory, and will go up in some time.

Being more expensive, the Kushaq might not feel as accessible, but it comes with turbo-petrol engine options, and gets some additional features as well, which do justify the price.

The newly launched Hyundai Bayon is available in seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10. As of right now, the Bayon does not have any special editions like “King” or “Knight” which you get with the Creta.

Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Bayon Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 4245 mm 4229 mm + 16 mm Width 1810 mm 1760 mm + 50 mm Height 1605 mm 1612 mm (- 7 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2651 mm (- 51 mm) Ground Clearance 205 mm 188 mm + 17 mm

When it comes to size, the Bayon is bigger in terms of its length and width, but not by height.

However, its additional 50 mm of width will surely help in better accommodating three passengers in the rear seat.

It also has a higher ground clearance at 205 mm making it slightly better to drive on poorly built roads, but the Kushaq with 188 mm of ground clearance can also take over most Indian roads without making you worry.

The Kushaq, on the other hand, has a longer wheelbase which will help it offer better legroom and kneeroom for second row passengers.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon Skoda Kushaq Atlas White* Carbon Steel Fiery Red* Lava Blue Electronic Grey Deep Black Golden Bronze Candy White* Titanium Black^ Brilliant Silver* Classy Blue^ Cherry Red* - Shimla Green* - Steel Grey*

*Also available in dual-tone colour option with black roof, ^Matte finishes optional

In terms of just the number of colours, the Kushaq takes the lead as it gets 8 different shades to choose from compared to the six you get with the Bayon.

The Kushaq also gives you more options for dual-tone shades as well.

On the other hand, the Bayon stands out because it also gives you the option of two matte shades.

Both the Bayon and the Kushaq have a nice mix of both subtle and flashy colours to choose from.

If you want more sophisticated colours or more options for dual-tone, then you should go with the Kushaq.

Features

Features Hyundai Bayon Skoda Kushaq LED Headlamps ✅ (Projector) ✅(Projector) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Fog lamps ❌ ✅ (LED) Alloy Wheels 17-inch 17-inch ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome door handles ❌ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ❌ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ (Connected) Rear Illuminated Logo ❌ ✅ Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (8-way driver only) ✅ (6-way driver and co-driver) Rear Seat Massage Function ❌ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (Single colour) ✅(Dual-colour) 60:40 split-folding rear seat ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Sunroof ✅ (Panoramic) ✅ (Panoramic) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (10.1-inch) AI Integration ✅ (Generative AI) ✅ (Google Assistant) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (10.25-inch) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker BOSE 6-speaker Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Drive modes ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (Level 2) ❌ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front & Rear) ✅ (Front & Rear) Parking Camera ✅ (360-degree) ✅ (Rear) Dashcam ✅ ❌ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅

Both the Bayon and Kushaq cover the basics such as LED lighting, cruise control, push button start/stop and electrically adjustable and foldable ORMVs. Both also get good infotainment packages and comfort features.

Both also come with front seat ventilation, powered driver seats, automatic climate control, and sunroofs. The Bayon gets the option of a panoramic sunroof as well.

However, the Bayon takes the lead in infotainment as it gets bigger screens with Generative AI, and it also feels safer with ADAS features.

On the other hand, while the features of the Kushaq feel good enough, the one thing it offers which no rival in the segment offers is a rear seat massage function.

For someone who wants the best tech and the safety of ADAS, the Bayon will be the right pick.

However, if you are satisfied with daily use features, then the infotainment package of the Kushaq will feel enough, and the rear seat massage will feel like a cherry on top.

Powertrain

Specifications Hyundai Bayon Skoda Kushaq Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Number Of Cylinders 4 3 4 Power 115 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 144 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT 7-speed DSG

* MT = Manual Transmission, AT = Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission, DSG = Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

This is where the Kushaq takes a lead and shows who it is meant for.

The Bayon only gets a single engine option, that too a naturally aspirated one, which is good for relaxed driving.

You get both manual and CVT options, where the CVT offers a smooth drive experience, but it can feel sluggish.

On the other hand, the Kushaq gets two engine options to choose from, and both are fun-to-drive turbocharged petrol options.

With the smaller engine, you get manual along with an 8-speed automatic, where the latter offers a smooth drive experience.

The bigger engine does not get a manual, but the DSG offers a more exciting and enjoyable drive experience.

If you are looking for a daily commuter for relaxed city driving, the Bayon will feel enough. However, if you want quick performance on the highways, and want a car which can put a smile on your face with its power, the Kushaq will be a better fit for you.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon and the Skoda Kushaq both have enough on offers to cater to all your needs, but they are made for two different types of buyers. If you are tech savvy, want good space, and looking for a tried and tested package, then the Hyundai Bayon will be a better fit for you. It offers a very well-rounded package of features, tech, and premiumness and the presence of ADAS makes it feel safer.

The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, does not get ADAS, but it is still considered one of the safest cars in the country thanks to its robust build quality. It offers you all the features you’ll need for your daily drives, it feels premium for its price, and looks sophisticated and rich. But most importantly, it offers you a great drive experience thanks to its powerful engines and exciting driving dynamics, and it also takes care of the passengers with the rear seat massage function

For a tech savvy person who wants all the best features, the Bayon is the right pick. For someone who loves to drive, the Kushaq makes much more sense. But if you are looking in the compact SUV segment and want to explore more, here are some more options.

Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta offers a similar package in terms of premiumness and features, and while you do get a smaller infotainment package, you also get turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Read Bayon vs Creta comparison here.

Kia Seltos: With the Seltos, you get great cabin quality, better features, and better cabin space along with more engine options. But that comes with a higher price.

Tata Sierra: The Tata Sierra prioritises space, tech, and features and just like the Creta and Seltos, it also has multiple engine options. The package feels one of the best in the segment, but it is also significantly more expensive.

Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder: Both the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder offer decent space and good daily use features which will not feel as premium as the Bayon. But they both offer strong-hybrid powertrains which can be a big buying factor.

Maruti Victoris: The Victoris offers the same strong-hybrid setup, but it offers better features and a more premium cabin, but that comes at a higher price.

Honda Elevate: With the Elevate, you get a value for money package where you get decent features and a premium cabin. It only gets a single engine option for relaxed driving experience, but you get it at an affordable price.

Tata Curvv: The Tata Curvv also offers a well-rounded package of premiumness and tech. You have to make a compromise on rear seat space, but you get a distinct design thanks to the SUV-coupe styling.

Renault Duster/ Nissan Tekton: Both the Duster and the Tekton get powerful engine options and great space and features for the price. The Duster feels adventurous while the Tekton looks more traditional and sophisticated. With the Duster you also get the option of a powerful strong-hybrid engine.

MG Astor: The MG Astor is not as premium and spacious as the other models, but it offers decent features and can be had at a much more affordable price point