2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO Gets New REVX EDGE Variants, More Equipment And Automatic Transmission For Lower Trims!

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a rugged and sharper-looking compact SUV in its segment, which offers incredible value for the money. Now, it is going to compete with the lower variants of its rivals with the introduction of new REVX EDGE variants that are being launched starting at Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Let’s dive deeper into what these new trims actually offer:

What’s New?

Mahindra, with the XUV 3XO SUV, has introduced two new variants along with a new option of a petrol automatic in the REVX M(O). The new REVX EDGE trims will sit between the existing REVX M(O) and the AX5 variants.

Here are the prices for the new variants of XUV 3XO:

Variant 1.5-litre mHawk Diesel 1.2-litre mStallion Petrol MT AT MT AT XUV 3XO REVX M Optional - - Rs 9.09 Lakh Rs 9.99 Lakh XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Rs 10.59 Lakh - Rs 9.39 Lakh Rs 10.59 Lakh XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Optional Rs 11.09 Lakh Rs 11.91 Lakh Rs 9.89 Lakh Rs 11.09 Lakh

The XUV 3XO REVX M Optional trim was earlier available with only the petrol-manual combination. Now, with the addition of an automatic transmission, it has become more accessible in the XUV 3XO lineup.

Coming to the REVX EDGE lineup, it is available in two variants: REVX EDGE and REVX EDGE Optional. Both trims offer diesel and petrol (TCMPFI) with manual and automatic transmission. Here’s what each variant offers additionally:

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE:

A 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Reverse Parking Camera

15 W USB Type-C charging port.

Cruise Control.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Optional:

Along with the REVX EDGE equipment, it offers a panoramic sunroof, which is priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Black roof rails.

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators.

Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Push-button start/stop and passive keyless entry

Overall, with equipment such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a massive panoramic sunroof now being offered under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO is very well priced and equipped.

Overview

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers unique looks for this segment with C-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps along with LED fog lamps, sculpted front bumpers, and the traditional XUV grille with vertical slats. This design makes it look sharper and more aggressive than the competition.

In profile, the XUV 3XO has a typical SUV look with a long bonnet, black roof rails, body-coloured door handles, stylish 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a rising window line towards the rear. Also, the rear gets the trendy connected LED taillamp look, along with a sculpted rear bumper with a silver insert to add a more rugged look to it.

Coming to the features, the XUV 3XO is very well packed, with highlights including a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a dual-zone climate control, a massive panoramic sunroof, leatherette seat upholstery, and ventilated front seats.

For safety, it offers Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), and high beam assist as well. It also packs in 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO is offered with three powertrains, which are 1.2-litre mStallion petrol (TCMPFI), a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a powerful 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. All three are available with manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque (Nm) 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant. It rivals the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor.

CarDekho Says..

With the introduction of the REVX EDGE line for the XUV 3XO, Mahindra has made the lower variants even more attractive. They offer good value for money, along with the convenience of automatic transmissions and features such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a panoramic sunroof, features that Indian buyers particularly appreciate.

It will go up against several rivals with variants priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).