Buying A 7-Seater This Diwali? These Are The 10 Most Affordable MPV And SUV Options

If you’ve ever been on a road trip in India, you know that nothing beats the practicality and versatility of a seven-seater. And even if you don’t have a use case for all seven seats and three rows of the vehicle, the amount of flexibility that it gives you is second to none.

Now, one might think that in order to get those extra seats, you’ll have to spend more money and get a bigger car to accommodate those seats, but that’s not the case. There are actually a few surprisingly small vehicles that have been able to fit seven seats in their package, and even if you want a bigger car but don’t want to spend too much money, there are cars available on a budget. So that’s why we’ve curated a list of the top 10 most affordable seven-seater cars that you can get in India this Diwali.

Nissan Gravite

Price: Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol

The most affordable seven-seater in the entirety of India is the Nissan Gravite, which is actually the rebadged version of the Renault Triber.

It offers seven seats in the footprint of a sub-4m vehicle, with a similar length to cars like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Understandably, its third row isn’t the most comfortable or spacious for adults, but with sliding and reclining second-row seats, it does offer that versatility if you want to travel in the third row. It also offers folding third-row and second-row seats, which makes it that much more flexible. For more information on the Nissan Gravite, read this story.

Renault Triber

Price: Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol

If it wasn't for its recently launched rebadged cousin, the Renault Triber would actually have been the most affordable 7-seater in this list. It was launched back in 2019, after which it has recently received a facelift, as well as a significant update in the powertrain department, which also brought a turbo-petrol engine to its package.

For somebody looking for an affordable 7-seater which gets all the basics of practicality, comfort and daily functional features right, the Triber is one of the best options in the country, especially with the addition of a turbo-petrol engine, which adds that one thing that was missing for effortless drives. Renault is also working towards bringing a CNG.

Mahindra Bolero

Price: Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol and diesel

The Mahindra Bolero is a nameplate that has been running for ages in the country. It definitely won’t even be on the shortlist for an urban family, but for rural areas, it continues to be a workhorse like none other. It might have gained a few feel-goods like leatherette seats as part of some of its recent updates, but the fact of the matter remains that it is a function-first, rugged ladder-frame SUV that prioritises utility over comfort.

As a result, it might claim to have seven seats in its brochure, but in reality, the 3rd row of seats isn’t front-facing. You get jump seats in the Mahindra Bolero, and it isn't the most comfortable experience. There are no seatbelts either, which makes this place unsafe. So while it does make it to the list of the top 10 most affordable cars with seven seats in India, that last row of seats is probably the least comfortable of all.

Maruti Ertiga

Price: Rs 8.90 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol and CNG

If you've ever travelled in a cab with more than four or five people, chances are that you are familiar with the Maruti Ertiga. It is another long-running nameplate in India which offers 3 rows of seating and does so at a relatively affordable price point.

It might feel a bit outdated in terms of features by modern standards, but things like comfort, refinement, space, practicality and efficiency, which actually matter in a 7-seater family MPV, are very strong with this car. Pair that with Maruti's widespread network and promise of service, and you've got a very safe and reliable option for somebody looking for a simple, no-nonsense 7-seater.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price: Rs 9.06 lakh to Rs 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom)Fuel Options: Diesel

You can consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo as the more sophisticated and modernised version of the standard Bolero. It has similar levels of toughness, ruggedness and capabilities, with its rear-wheel drivetrain and an old-school torquey diesel engine, but the package feels a lot less utilitarian and something that modern families can actually consider.

However, despite that modernity, the third row of the Bolero Neo still isn't the usual front-facing seats. It still gets jump seats with no seat belts at all, so don't consider it a proper 7-seater. If your usage of the third row is going to be super occasional and for short-distance journeys, and you need a car with proper capability- one that can handle some abuse off-road- only then should you consider the Bolero Neo. Otherwise, all the other cars in the list will serve you better.

In addition to the Bolero Neo, there is also a Bolero Neo Plus, with which Mahindra offers you the nine seats via a longer bench for the side-facing seats in the third row.

Toyota Rumion

Price: Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 14.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol and CNG

The Toyota Rumion is another product of rebadged engineering, just like the Nissan and Renault counterparts. It benefits from the same strengths as the Ertiga, that is a spacious, practical and comfortable cabin with a smooth and refined engine. However, just like the Ertiga, its package has started to show its age in terms of the styling and features that it offers.

But then, if somebody just wants a simple and reliable family MPV that is hard to fault in terms of the basics and its intended function, the Toyota Rumion is a great option, especially with the badge value of Toyota added in the mix.

Kia Carens

Price: Rs 11.12 lakh to Rs 12.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol, CNG and diesel

The Kia Carens, launched in 2022, was the first 7-seater family MPV launched by the Korean carmaker in India. However, there is now a facelifted version of the Carens called the Carens Clavis, which offers a much more refined version with modern styling and feel-good features.

This specific model continues to be on sale for somebody who wants an upgrade from the likes of an Ertiga, but doesn't necessarily want to shell out a lot of money for the newer model. As a result, it is now only available in the mid-spec variants, but continues to offer everything you'd expect from a modern car, and also offers the option of a diesel engine, which is something that its similarly priced rivals don't. A CNG is also available, but that's a dealer-level fitment.

Due to its value-for-money proposition, which still offers a more premium experience than the Ertiga/Rumion, the Carens is now preferred by a few premium fleet managers as well.

Kia Carens Clavis

Price: Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol, CNG and diesel

This is where things start getting a premium. The Kia Carens Clavis is the best all-rounder 7-seater MPV at this price point. Not only does it offer you modern looks, but its cabin feels premium and has a lot of creature comforts too. There are a host of powertrain options to choose from, including a turbo petrol and diesel engine, so there is no sacrifice in performance and efficiency as well.

Its third row of seats is actually usable for adults, and apart from the seven-seater option, you also get the option of a 6-seater with captain seats in the middle for chauffeur-driven people. There is a long list of variants to choose from as well, meaning you will be able to find a Carens Clavis that suits your budget and whatever you want from your car.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Price: Rs 13.37 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Diesel

The Scorpio is another one of the more legendary and long-running nameplates in India, and while Mahindra might have modernised it with the Scorpio N version, the Scorpio Classic continues with the rugged, old-school charm that this nameplate has always been known for.

Let's keep all the boxy design, the rough-road capability and the torquey diesel engine aside; this car actually has a nine-seater option in its base variant! Just like the Bolero, the third row gets jump seats, but the seat base is sort of like an extended bench on both sides. As a result, you can accommodate a total of four people in the third row. It won't be the most comfortable and is likely going to be a little intimate, but nevertheless, it does offer that option. The top-spec variant only gets seven seats.

Overall, this isn't a car that you choose for its premiumness or its features, but for its old-school SUV charm and the option of its versatile seating that you get with it.

Tata Safari

Price: Rs 13.40 lakh to Rs 26.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fuel Options: Petrol and diesel

The Tata Safari is the biggest and the most expensive car with seven seats in this list. To be fair, though, the base and entry-level variants of the Tata Safari actually offer a good value-for-money package with all the daily-use modern features that you'd need, but with a car that's good on road presence, space and comfort.

Just like the Carens Clavis, the higher variants also offer you the option of a six-seater version with captain seats in the middle row for chauffeur-driven people and it actually has more features as well to make sure they get a comfortable experience. But if you were on a tight budget and wanted a big car and the benefits that come with it, the entry-level and mid-spec variants will be your best bet with the Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

A seven-seater can be a great addition to a family garage, especially if you frequently travel with a large group or need the flexibility of an extra row of seats. The good thing is that you no longer need to spend a fortune to get one. The Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber offer an affordable entry point, while the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion make a strong case as practical family MPVs. If you prefer something more rugged, the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo offer a different kind of versatility, while the Kia Carens, Carens Clavis and Tata Safari cater to buyers looking for a more premium experience.

However, don't choose a seven-seater based on price or the number of seats alone. If you intend to use all three rows regularly, make sure the third row is comfortable enough for your passengers, offers proper seatbelts and is easy to access. You should also consider how much luggage you can carry when all the seats are occupied, along with the features, powertrain and safety equipment on offer.

Our pick would depend on your needs: the Triber or Gravite for an affordable, compact option, the Ertiga or Rumion for everyday family duties, and the Carens Clavis or Safari if you want a larger, more premium vehicle. Ultimately, the best seven-seater is the one that suits your family's usual journeys, not just the occasional road trip. So, before bringing one home this Diwali, make sure you choose a car that works for all your passengers, not just the driver.

Which one are you picking? Let us know in the comments below!