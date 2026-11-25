If ending 2026 with a brand-new eSUV has been on your mind lately, then hold your horses, as the Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq is set to be launched in early December! Introduced roughly two years ago, in November 2024, the electric coupe-SUV is finally getting an update similar to the BE 6 Sporteq launched recently that brought along minor styling tweaks, a new battery option and feature additions.. Let’s dive into the changes and updates we can expect in the XEV 9e Sporteq.

Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq Launch Confirmed

Mahindra will launch the updated XEV 9e Sporteq on December 8, 2026. While the carmaker has not revealed other details, we expect the coupe-SUV to get minor updates to keep it fresh. Notably, the BE 6 also received a similar update recently, details of which you can check out here.

Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq: What Will Be The Changes?

The XEV 9e carries a coupe-SUV silhouette that keeps it looking distinctive and makes it stand out on the road. The XEV 9e Sporteq is also set to carry forward most of the design elements from the current XEV 9e. However, you can also expect additions such as 20-inch alloys on the top-spec variants, and ‘Sporteq’ badging on the tailgate

The XEV 9e Sporteq is also likely to get new colours on offer, to add to its current colour palette.

Inside, the XEV 9e Sporteq is expected to get a new interior color option. Even though it's hard to predict which color, our guess would be a dual-tone tan-and-black cabin, which we have seen on the Cineluxe Edition recently.

Coming to features, the XEV 9e Sporteq is expected to add Mahindra’s MAIA AI architecture, which will introduce Mahindra's six TEQ suites, which are a combination of convenience and driving features. These will include features such as Google Gemini, NFC card and digital car key capability, customized LED tail lamp text, personalized driver profiles, and additional drive modes, along with in-built gaming and karaoke capabilities.

Besides this, no further changes are expected to its feature that already includes a panoramic sunroof, a three-screen setup with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display. It will also feature ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, air purifier, wireless phone charger, and rear AC vents.

New Powertrain Option Likely To Be Offered

The powertrain is where things could get interesting. Whilst the current XEV 9e comes with two battery pack options, of the 59 kWh and 79 kWh capacities, Mahindra is expected to introduce a third powertrain with a 70 kWh battery pack from the XEV 9S. Here are its expected specifications:

Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq Powertrain Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 522 km 652 km 656 km Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 360 Nm 360 Nm 360 Nm

The Mahindra XEV 9e also offered with up to 180kW DC fast charging capabilities, that can top up the battery from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 mins

Expected Price And Rivals

The expected price of the Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq is set to be slightly higher than its current starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh, given the changes.

The XEV 9S Sporteq will continue to lock horns with EVs like the BYD Atto 3, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S and BE 6 and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says…

The changes that the XEV 9e Sporteq is set to introduce are both underwhelming and impressive at the same time. If you’re someone who is nit-picky regarding its exterior looks, then you’re probably going to be a bit disappointed as it is expected to come with minor design tweaks. However, considering the addition of new color schemes and a set of features that are going to make you forget about your gaming console, overall, the XEV 9e becomes an impressive package. Moreover, the introduction of a 70 kWh battery pack could be a nice addition for buyers who do occasional long-distance travel, making its impressive 652 kilometers range a value-for-money buy, compared to the 79 kWh battery pack which is an overkill for many!