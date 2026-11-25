2026 has given us several major car launches this year. And one of the major new models we are looking forward to is the Honda Alpha electric SUV. Initially previewed as the 0 Alpha Concept at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, the electric SUV, whose production version will be called Alpha, is one of the most anticipated models from Honda in recent times and will be the brand’s first-ever EV in India.

The latest update for the Alpha now comes in the form of a couple of design sketches, which give us a peek at what its production version could look like. Let’s take a look at what the design sketches reveal.

Honda Alpha: What The Design Sketches Reveal

Exterior

The Honda Alpha looks like a radically different SUV, especially since SUVs nowadays focus on muscle and road presence. However, the Alpha takes a futuristic yet sophisticated approach in its design. The SUV has previously been spied testing in India, and you can check out the spy shots here.

This new-age design by Honda includes connected LED DRLs that surround the LED headlamps up front. There is a gloss-black blanked-off grille that takes centre stage and gives it a distinct look, while lower down, the bumper looks more traditional, with a lower air dam to cool the electric drivetrain.

Over to the side, the distinctiveness continues thanks to the silhouette, which is unlike anything else you’d see on the roads. This is thanks to the lengthy, upright rear quarter panel, with a flat rear end. The large dual-tone alloy wheels complement the side profile well.

Meanwhile, the flush-fit door handles on the front doors and the pillar-mounted door handles for the rear door also maintain the sleek look for the Alpha.

The images do not reveal the rear end of the Alpha. However, based on the test mules spotted so far, the radical theme continues here as well thanks to the tall design, a flat tailgate and LED tail lamps mounted vertically beside the rear window. The simplistic design, meanwhile, is contrasted with the chunky bumper with a diffuser-like design.

Interior

The interior sketch reveals a completely new design theme for Honda, which is a major departure from what we see in its current lineup. What immediately catches the eye is the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and the digital driver’s display. The three-spoke steering wheel design is also new, along with the new Honda logo.

Otherwise, we can also see a dual-tone black and white cabin theme and a layered dashboard look that makes it look sleek. It will also offer blue ambient lighting, which has been tastefully executed for a premium feel. The centre console will also offer a lot of space, and the gear selector is expected to be mounted on the steering column.

The rear seats are expected to be spacious and comfortable like most Hondas. Examples like the Elevate and the Amaze prove that Honda engineers are experts in cabin packaging and ergonomics.

Expected Features And Safety

The Honda Alpha is expected to pack in a long list of features, such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium sound system, a digital driver's display, multi-zone automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, connected car technology and keyless entry.

Safety-wise, we expect multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), hill-hold assist (HHA) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to be notable highlights.

Honda has not yet revealed the powertrain details for the Alpha, but you can expect it to offer multiple battery pack options and a decent range figure to keep it competitive within its segment.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

Honda has confirmed that the global premiere of the Alpha will take place on December 2, 2026, in India, with a launch expected early next year. We expect it to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The Honda Alpha will rival EVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, VinFast VF7, and the Tata Sierra EV.

CarDekho Says…

The launch of the Honda Alpha SUV will finally spark some enthusiasm for the Honda brand. Honda is also one of those brands in the country that have long-term loyalists thanks to its high level of engineering, quality and reliability. From Honda’s perspective, it will also help bring down its CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) rating. Moreover, the Alpha will be a landmark model since it will be the first Honda EV to be manufactured in India and also be sold in global markets. At the same time, it remains to be seen how well Honda loyalists take to its radical design approach, given its otherwise conservative and inoffensive designs for other products.

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