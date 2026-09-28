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    2026 Renault Triber Turbo Launched At Rs 7.84 Lakh: More Performance From A Small 7-seater!

    Renault finally has solved the Triber’s largest weakness!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 28, 2026 17:54 IST
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    Published OnSep 28, 2026 12:14 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 28, 2026 17:54 IST
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    Renault Triber Turbo Launched

    The Renault Triber has long been known to offer an excellent family-friendly package with its flexible cabin, 7-seater layout, and all modern features that you’d want at an affordable price. However, one of its biggest weaknesses has been its performance. 

    Now, Renault has fixed this with the launch of a new turbo-petrol engine, at a price of Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). While essentially borrowed from the Kiger, there are some changes that have been made. Here are all the details:

     

    Price & Variants

    The Triber’s turbo-petrol variants have been priced from Rs 7.84 lakh. This engine is available in all but the base Authentic trim.  Here is its detailed pricing:

    Variant

    1-litre petrol MT

    1-litre petrol AMT

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT (NEW)

    Authentic

    Rs 5.80 Lakh

    -

    -

    Evolution

    Rs 6.73 Lakh

    Rs 7.84 Lakh

    Techno

    Rs 7.44 Lakh

    -

    Rs 8.53 Lakh

    Emotion

    Rs 8.05 Lakh

    Rs 8.52 Lakh

    Rs 8.99 Lakh

     All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

    • The starting price for the Triber Turbo is Rs 7.84 lakh, which is priced Rs 1.11 lakh more than the NA petrol engine.

    • The turbo-petrol powertrain is available in Evolution, Techno and Emotion variants.

    • Renault has started the bookings for the Triber Turbo variants at Rs 11,000 and the deliveries are expected later this month.

    What’s New?

    The Triber was already a spacious and practical small MPV in its segment, with a great feature set available in each variant, and it also offered an automatic transmission as well. But the one thing it lacked was performance. 

    Reanult Triber Front

    Now, Renault has fixed the problem by giving it a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. However, besides this change, the Triber Turbo remains identical in terms of features and safety equipment, just like the naturally aspirated petrol engine  

    Renault Triber Turbo Badge

    Here are the detailed specifications of the Triber along with the new turbo-petrol engine:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol (NEW)

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    Power

    100 PS

    72 PS

    Torque

    180 Nm

    96 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Renault Triber Turbo Engine

    Notably, the Triber’s NA Petrol variants can also be had with a dealer-fitted CNG kit as an official accessory. However, this is not being offered on the turbo-petrol versions as of now.

    Interior

    • The Triber Turbo has the similar interior theme with beige and grey cabin, large infotainment screen which has a floating effect. 

    Renault Triber Turbo Interior

    • It also gets a textured finish on the AC vent panel, which adds character to the Triber.

    • You also get rotary dials for the automatic climate control, which are simple and easy to use. 

    Reanult Triber Turbo AC Controls

    • Coming to the driver’s seat, it gets a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Also, to add a more premium touch, it has a fully digital driver’s display.

    Features & Safety

    • The Triber Turbo features an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver’s seat with armrest, automatic climate control, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, all-four power windows, and a wireless phone charger. 

    Renault Triber Infotainment Touchscreen

    • Coming to safety, it is very well equipped with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, speed alert warning, and the ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Renault Triber Automatic LED Headlamps

    Rivals

    The Triber can be considered a more affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Kia Carens, Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens Clavis as well. It also competes against its platform sibling, the Nissan Gravite.

    CarDekho Says…

    With the new turbo-petrol engine now option, the Triber has joined the club of offering a powerful engine at a much more accessible price, starting at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber will have much stronger power on the highways and will be able to perform better with full loads. 

    So, if you are looking for a powerful engine and the flexibility of carrying around more people, now the Triber Turbo is ready to serve this purpose.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    2026 Renault Triber Turbo Launched At Rs 7.84 Lakh: More Performance From A Small 7-seater!
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